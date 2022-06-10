Lane closure planned for Mountain Parkway in Powell Co

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good evening everyone! Today the clouds took over and temps stayed in the 80s. I had mentioned this past weekend that there was a chance that nothing could end up firing up storm-wise, and that’s what ended up shaping up, but hey, I’m not complaining! The Storm Prediction Center has continued us under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather this evening, but I think we stay dry into the evening hours. Tomorrow kicks off our heat wave as temps rise to near 90. Heat index values likely get near the triple digits. Showers and some storms are possible early tomorrow morning, but I think we dry out later on. Tuesday is likely the hottest of the week. Highs likely reach the mid-90s and we feel in some spots near 110 degrees. No thanks! This is likely to repeat on Wednesday as well. Both days have low rain chances. Thursday we likely see a better shot of showers and storms as we, hopefully, creep back to the 80s. The weekend is where we likely dry out with seasonable temps in the mid-80s.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO