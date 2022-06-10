ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay City, KY

Lane closure planned for Mountain Parkway in Powell Co

By Scott Ratliff
wklw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lane closure is planned to begin Monday, June 13, to allow a contractor crew to repair a break on the Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway in Powell...

www.wklw.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartercountytimes.com

Crash on I-64 W closes both lanes

UPDATE: Both lanes have now reopened. Representatives with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KTC) are reporting a crash on West I-64, near MM 160 in Carter County. Both west bound lanes are blocked between the Olive Hill exits. Drivers are advised to detour via exit 161 to US 60 west through...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Fire damages popular Northern Kentucky restaurant

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A popular Northern Kentucky restaurant was damaged in an overnight fire. Crews were called to Crewitt's Creek Kitchen & Bar on Centennial Boulevard in Independence just before 2 a.m. on Monday. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming through the roof. The fire department said the...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay City, KY
City
Stanton, KY
City
Clay, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
County
Powell County, KY
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Powell County, KY
Traffic
City
Slade, KY
Powell County, KY
Government
Clay City, KY
Government
WKYT 27

Scott County judge-executive candidate arrested

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A man running for Scott County judge-executive is facing charges. Georgetown police arrested Charles Hoffman on Friday. They say a man was reportedly causing a scene around a bar on East Main Street. Police found Hoffman and say he refused to talk to them. An officer tried to stop him by grabbing his arm, but he pulled away.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | From Severe storms to true Summer sizzle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week will feature storms with a whole lot of sizzle. The heat is the big issue over the next few days, but we have to discuss the storm chance for today first. Parts of our region are under a Level 2 SLIGHT Risk of severe weather for today. Damaging winds with some large hail will be possible with these storms. Wins is the primary threat from these storms.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27

KSP: One dead after motorcycle crash on I-64

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has died after a motorcycle crash on I-64 in Carter County Saturday. Kentucky State Police tell WKYT it happened around the 161 mile mark of I-64 west. Westbound traffic is shut down at this time between the Olive Hill exits. According to KYTC...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Person of interest sought in side-by-side theft investigation in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Deputies in Boyd County, Kentucky, are asking for the public’s help in an investigation into a side-by-side theft. An unidentified person of interest is sought in a probe into a side-by-side theft in the 18000 block of Bear Creek early June 3, according to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators shared surveillance video of the man on their social media page.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

State Police release name of fatal accident victim

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - UPDATE: Kentucky State Police have released the name of the individual involved in a fatal wreck on Saturday afternoon. 62-year-old Thomas Higgins of Alabama was heading westbound on I-64 when a deer ran in the roadway and struck his motorcycle, according to KSP. The collision...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
foxlexington.com

Strange stowaway takes ride through Madison, Fayette counties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control is searching for the owner of an adventurous hen. Are you missing a golden feather, brown-eyed, firm-footed hen with just a little bit of attitude? Well, an Amazon delivery truck worked double duty as a taxi on Thursday. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Paintsville business hits the road to hype up the region

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - From clothes and racks to coffee and Red Bull, one Paintsville entrepreneur is dashing into a new business to drive caffeine to those looking for a jolt. Victoria Childers opened “Dashing Sons,” a mobile café, with a desire to fill cups and fuel up the community....
PAINTSVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Mt. Sterling celebrates inaugural pride event, even welcoming protestors

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Saturday, Mt. Sterling’s LGBTQ community celebrated their inaugural pride event. It welcomed anyone who wanted to join, including a group of peaceful protestors. Both groups inside and outside Mt. Sterling’s Dubois Community Center had messages to do with “love”, but different...
MOUNT STERLING, KY
thelevisalazer.com

THE COVE…at Yatesville Lake, Opening Day!

On Saturday June 11, 2022 Lawrence County Judge-Executive Phil Carter and Deputy-Judge Vince Doty’s hard work paid off on Opening Day at the Cove. We attended the opening in the afternoon at 3:15 when the sun came out and visitors were arriving by the carload. The gravel road leading...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Fayette County back in the red on CDC COVID-19 map

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the latest CDC COVID-19 community level map published on June 10, 2022, Fayette County is one of 19 counties now back in the red, and at a high risk level for the spread of the Coronavirus. According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Our heatwave arrives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good evening everyone! Today the clouds took over and temps stayed in the 80s. I had mentioned this past weekend that there was a chance that nothing could end up firing up storm-wise, and that’s what ended up shaping up, but hey, I’m not complaining! The Storm Prediction Center has continued us under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather this evening, but I think we stay dry into the evening hours. Tomorrow kicks off our heat wave as temps rise to near 90. Heat index values likely get near the triple digits. Showers and some storms are possible early tomorrow morning, but I think we dry out later on. Tuesday is likely the hottest of the week. Highs likely reach the mid-90s and we feel in some spots near 110 degrees. No thanks! This is likely to repeat on Wednesday as well. Both days have low rain chances. Thursday we likely see a better shot of showers and storms as we, hopefully, creep back to the 80s. The weekend is where we likely dry out with seasonable temps in the mid-80s.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Loaner life jacket stand opened in honor of Madison County boy

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – On June 10, 2020, Emanuel “Manny” Prewitt went for an innocent swim with his friends in Huntington Lake. Unfortunately, it took seven days for authorities to find his body after he drowned in the lake. Two years later, however, Prewitt’s legacy continues...
MADISON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy