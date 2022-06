LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people have been shot in Laurens County following a domestic dispute. In a post to the department's Facebook page, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to an address in Rentz on Sunday. When they arrived, they found two people had been shot. Both victims have been taken to the hospital. Their names have not been released.

