Ashland Man Facing Child Sexual Abuse Charges

A warrant for arrest has been issued by the Ashland Police Department in connection with a house fire that happened on Thursday, June 9 at a home along Evans Street in Ashland. Investigators say evidence collected at the scene makes the fire ‘suspicious.’ The Ashland Police Department has obtained a warrant for Rachel Mitchell, also known as Riffe. Mitchell is accused of arson, burglary, and wanton endangerment, the department reports. Anyone with information regarding the arson investigation is asked to contact the Ashland Police Department at 606-385-3273 or the tip line at 606-385-3127.
Comments / 0