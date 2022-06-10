ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

Ashland Man Facing Child Sexual Abuse Charges

By Scott Ratliff
wklw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Ashland man is facing several sexual abuse charges involving the alleged abuse of a child under the age of...

www.wklw.com

Comments / 0

Related
wklw.com

Perry Co 911 Director Arrested on Drug Charges

Perry County’s 911 Director has reportedly been arrested on drug charges. According to the Hazard Herald, they report that Melissa Blair was arrested May 26 after Hazard Police responded to a store where workers called to report a woman passed out in a car. Arresting documents show officers woke her up and did field sobriety tests, which allegedly showed impairment and then a search of her car with a drug dog allegedly turned up oxycodone and suboxone and paraphernalia to snort it. Blair faces public intoxication and possession charges.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Woman Wanted in Connection with Ashland Arson Investigation

A warrant for arrest has been issued by the Ashland Police Department in connection with a house fire that happened on Thursday, June 9 at a home along Evans Street in Ashland. Investigators say evidence collected at the scene makes the fire ‘suspicious.’ The Ashland Police Department has obtained a warrant for Rachel Mitchell, also known as Riffe. Mitchell is accused of arson, burglary, and wanton endangerment, the department reports. Anyone with information regarding the arson investigation is asked to contact the Ashland Police Department at 606-385-3273 or the tip line at 606-385-3127.
ASHLAND, KY
wklw.com

KSP Release Name of Victim in Fatal Accident in Carter Co

The Kentucky State Police have released the name of the individual involved in a fatal wreck on Saturday afternoon in Carter Co. Investigators say 62 year-old Thomas Higgins of Alabama was heading westbound on I-64 when a deer ran in the roadway and struck his motorcycle. The collision caused Higgins to lose control of the bike and crash into a guardrail. The crash sent him into the roadway where he died from his injuries. Troopers say Higgins was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
CARTER COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy