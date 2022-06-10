ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSA offering a $1,000 hiring bonus at Elmira Corning Regional Airport

By Cormac Clune, Chelsea Lovell
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IpnfK_0g6oUnm900

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA), is looking to hire officers to work at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport and is offering up to a $1000 signing bonus for new hires.

TSA Northeast says that the $1,000 hiring bonus will be split into $500 upon starting and another $500 at the employee’s one-year anniversary. Starting pay for the position is listed at $16.90 per hour.

The TSA says that applicants do not need previous experience working in the security or law enforcement fields. New hires will receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and will be paid while undergoing training.

The airport will have current TSA officers staffing an informational recruitment table near the security checkpoint later this month to provide information on what it is like to work as a TSA officer and to explain the process of applying.

The informational table will be staffed for job seekers interested in finding more about the career opportunity on June 21 and 22, from 10 a.m. until noon.

To view open positions around the country, you can visit https://jobs.tsa.gov/transport-security-officer .

