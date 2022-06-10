ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

March for Our Lives rally against gun violence returns to San Antonio this weekend

By Priscilla Aguirre
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 3 days ago
The demonstrators are demanding gun...

James Gomez
3d ago

Mental health care is a must!!! Get out and vote!!! Remember it's not the weapon,it's the individual!!!

Common.Sense
3d ago

When people are stabbed no one rallies! When people OD on drugs brought in by cartels across our Southern Border I see no rally!!!

San Antonio Current

Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest

On Saturday, hundreds took to San Antonio's streets to demand lawmakers act in the wake of the tragic Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Here's everything we saw as March for Our Lives supporters spoke up for common sense gun reform and against the nation's epidemic of mass shootings. It was the Alamo City's second such march in four years.
KSAT 12

South Texans react to pending gun, school safety legislative deal

HONDO, Texas – South Texans are still grieving the loss felt by the Uvalde community after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that claimed 21 lives. So, many turned their emotional hardship into action on Sunday by having a benefit concert in Hondo and another in Adkins, Texas.
#Gun Violence#Gun Control#March For Our Lives#Violent Crime#W Commerce Street#Robb Elementary School#Democratic#House
mySanAntonio.com

