Albany woman celebrates 108 years of life

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center celebrated a very special birthday Friday morning. Resident Millie Howarth is turning 108-years-old on Monday. The birthday festivities started early! She was born on June 13, 1914.

Millie loves doing crossword puzzles, scratching lottery tickets, and reading. She was born in Cohoes during the Woodrow Wilson administration, moving to Menands when the village was incorporated in 1924. She worked at the former Montgomery Ward Building.

Millie’s niece, Jean Parker, said she was much involved in the community, “very active with Menands senior citizens, enjoyed going on trips with them. She’s a very caring person. She’s very great with her nieces and nephews. She was never married, never had kids—that’s why she’s 108!” she said. “She always wanted to make it to 100, and now she’s 8 years passed that. It’s very special. She was my mother’s sister. My mother passed away, so she’s my mom now.”

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy presented a proclamation to Millie. She read the whole thing from top to bottom! “When her niece tried to pull it away, she kept holding onto it because she wanted to read it, she took her time and I hope it made her day,” McCoy said.

Millie said the key to a successful life is to be happy and do what you love. “She says you should always smile, you should always be happy, and you have to be nice,” Parker said. “Just be nice!”

Her family hopes to celebrate Millie for many more years. Happy birthday Millie!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.