The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol is back with another hearing this morning. Key witness Bill Stepien was the campaign manager for former President Trump. He was supposed to appear but will not today because of a, quote, "family emergency." NPR learned that his wife went into labor. So Stepien's counsel will appear and make a statement instead. The panel is trying to shed new light on former President Donald Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The first televised hearing on Thursday night attracted about 20 million people. They tuned in to 11 different networks, including three broadcast networks and cable channels including CNN, MSNBC and Fox Business Network. Earlier, I talked with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans about this particular metric for measuring public interest in the hearings.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO