ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Concord, OH

Alan J. Chaffee

Your Radio Place
 3 days ago

Alan J. Chaffee, 78 of New Concord, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2022 at his New Concord home surrounded...

yourradioplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
Your Radio Place

14th Annual Infant Service of Remembrance

14th Annual Infant Service of Remembrance, 0 of Zanesville. The 14th Annual Infant Service of Remembrance will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022. The Infant Loss Memorial Service is designed to offer beavered parents, siblings, grandparents, their loved ones and friends the opportunity to acknowledge and honor the life and memory of their child, whether the loss be recent or historic.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Angela Kay Ferrell

Angela K. “Angie” Ferrell, 60, of South Zanesville, Passed away peacefully on June 11, 2022 at her home. Angie was born in Zanesville on February 17, 1962. She is the daughter of Thomas Wilson of Zanesville and the late Charlene (Hawkins) Wilson. She worked for the Lear Corporation for 30 years and then for PCC Airfoil until her retirement in 2021. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Zanesville and a member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zanesville. She was a huge Cincinnati Bengals fan and she enjoyed watching soap operas. She loved her dog, Coco and her cat, Blu. Angie’s children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Cambridge native and WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio -Donald Bennett , who was born in Cambridge on June 13, 1922 has celebrated his 100th birthday. Bennett grew up in Cambridge and went to Cambridge High school, where he dropped out after breaking his leg his sophomore year. He then lived in various states while working.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Concord, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
New Concord, OH
Your Radio Place

New Concord Free Summer Concert Series Opens June 14

NEW CONCORD, Ohio -Celebrate New Concord, the annual summer concert series, announces its 2022 season and 20th anniversary season which will begin Tuesday, June 14. The Cambridge City Band, making its first CNC appearance, will be the opening concert at 7:00 p.m. at Village Park in New Concord. Admission is free. Refreshments will be for sale by the National Trail Ruritan Club, with all proceeds going to the New Concord Food Bank.
NEW CONCORD, OH
Your Radio Place

Zanesville Bar loses Liquor License due to Traffic Death

ZANESVILLE, Ohio: The State of Ohio has suspended the liquor license of “The Little Tijuana” bar on Ridge Avenue in Zanesville. The suspension comes following a joint investigation of the Ohio Investigative Unit and the State Highway Patrol. According to Zanesville OSP Sgt. Jeff Jirles, the investigation started...
ZANESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hours Services And Burial
Your Radio Place

ODOT Recommends State Route 60 Truck Detour in Muskingum County

JACKSONTOWN, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation is recommending a truck detour route during its State Route 60 reconstruction project in Muskingum County that started June 9. ODOT recommends truck not use State Route 376 as a detour, but instead use State Route 719 to US 22 to State Route 93 to State Route 37 to State Route 78 to State Route 60.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Zanesville Council to Consider Confluence Park Project Management

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville City Council will review Monday an ordinance to hire a project management firm to oversee construction of the Confluence Park near the Y-Bridge. According to the ordinance, the city will contract with Burgess and Niple at and estimated cost of $19,500. The city had...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

The National Road Bike Show and BBQ fest is coming to Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The National Road Bike Show and BBQ fest is coming to Cambridge Saturday June 18. Wheeling Avenue will be lined with motorcycles and barbecue stands and a hot dog eating contest will also be held. Our own Tracy Lingafelter will join other music groups for performances. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries

Comments / 0

Community Policy