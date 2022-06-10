Alan J. Chaffee

Angela K. “Angie” Ferrell, 60, of South Zanesville, Passed away peacefully on June 11, 2022 at her home. Angie was born in Zanesville on February 17, 1962. She is the daughter of Thomas Wilson of Zanesville and the late Charlene (Hawkins) Wilson. She worked for the Lear Corporation for 30 years and then for PCC Airfoil until her retirement in 2021. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Zanesville and a member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zanesville. She was a huge Cincinnati Bengals fan and she enjoyed watching soap operas. She loved her dog, Coco and her cat, Blu. Angie’s children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life.

