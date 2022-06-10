Director Hwang Dong-Hyuk dominates Netflix with his hit show ‘Squid Games’

Director Hwang Dong-Hyuk has taken the world by storm with his hit series on Netflix “Squid Games.” He talked about how it was originally supposed to be made into a movie as opposed to a series in the beginning.

Steven Spielberg himself told him “You have changed the game for good.” Now that’s not something Spielberg says to just anyone. He even told Hwang he wanted to “steal his brain.”

With Emmy’s right around the corner, Hwang would make history becoming the first Korean writer/director nominated. He said it would be an honor to be nominated.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 10, 2022.

