LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have identified the person seriously injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon. Investigators say 20-year-old Vanessa Marcial was traveling with a group of motorcyclists in the westbound lanes of North Loop 289 just after 1 p.m. when she tried to slow down to take the Clovis Hwy. exit. She lost control of the motorcycle and was seriously injured.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO