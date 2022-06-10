Minnesota JCC hosts ‘The Shmita Project’

The Minnesota Jewish Community Center will host “The Shmita Project” June 13 through Aug. 10. It’s described as an exploration of the biblical Sabbatical tradition in the modern world.

A reception is planned 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at the Sabes Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Road S. in St. Louis Park.

Artwork will be on display at the Sabes Center as well as the Capp Center Galleries in St. Paul.

The Shmita Project features submissions to Hazon’s art contest “The Shmita Prizes,” part of the New York City-based nonprofit’s ongoing Shmita Project aimed at expanding awareness of the biblical Sabbatical tradition and inspiring contemporary applications. The multimedia exhibit showcases artwork from throughout the country with related programming.

The schmita year in the Jewish cycle of the seasons began at Rosh Hashanah in September 2021. Jewish tradition teaches that a shmita year occurs every seven years, a time of release with biblical and contemporary applications to relationships with land, food, debt, work and rest, equity and more.

This exhibition features works in a variety of media, including photography, textile, video, painting, collage, ritual object, parchment and more. A “Shmita Lounge” attached to the Tychman Shapiro Gallery at the Sabes Center invites visitors to connect with the idea of shmita by pausing to rest. It includes written materials to explore.

Song leader Sarina Partridge will lead the exhibit reception June 30.

For more information, visit minnesotajcc.org or sarinapartridge.com or contact Riv Shapiro, arts and culture producer, at rivs@minnesotajcc.org.