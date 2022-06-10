ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

PA’s Ice Cream Trail Ready For The Heat

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians can beat the heat this summer and get a sweet treat by visiting any of the 30 creameries that make up the 2022...

wdac.com

wdac.com

PA Hunting Licenses Go On Sale

HARRISBURG – PA’s 2022-23 hunting and trapping seasons are fast approaching with licenses set to go on sale today. The new license year begins July 1 and features a record number of bull elk tags, as well as seven weeks of archery deer hunting, a firearms deer season that includes the weekend after Thanksgiving, the chance to hunt trophy black bears, more stocked pheasants than anywhere in the Northeast, and more. General hunting licenses and furtaker licenses each cost $20.97 for PA residents and $101.97 for non-residents. Resident senior hunters and furtakers age 65 and older can purchase one-year licenses for $13.97 or lifetime licenses for $51.97. For $101.97, resident seniors can purchase lifetime combination licenses that afford them hunting and furtaking privileges. Hunting licenses can be purchased online at huntfish.pa.gov.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Ice Cream Trail kicks off across Pennsylvania

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State officials announced the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail on Thursday. This year's Trail spans 30 creameries across the entire Commonwealth. State officials were at Perrydell Farm in York County to sprinkle summer fun and kick off the Ice Cream Trail on June 9. Launched...
YORK COUNTY, PA
YourErie

15 years of splashes at The Boardwalk At Hersheypark

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Did you know that Hersheypark actually has a boardwalk? Well, not exactly. Tucked away in the back of the park is the sweetest water playground on earth. This 11-acre water park is called The Boardwalk At Hersheypark. This area was opened in 2007 and was in celebration of the 100th anniversary […]
abc27 News

Hershey to open new Annville Fulfillment Center

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company is unveiling its new Annville Fulfillment Center (AFC) on June 14 at 10:30 a.m. The opening ceremony will include remarks from Hershey Chairman and CEO Michele Buck and other notable Hershey employees. The new facility focuses on Hershey’s improved manufacturing vision which focuses on people, technology, and reliability […]
ANNVILLE, PA
FOX 43

Dog Camp Getaway returns to Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — At Canine Camp Getaway in Cumberland Township, Adams County, owners have a chance to give their four-legged friends their own vacation. Dogs practice dock diving, agility and nose work, freestyle frisbee, lure coursing, barn hunt, flyball, canine freestyle dance, doggie skateboarding and more. More than...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

5th annual Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail features Berks County creamery

This summer, Pennsylvanians can beat the heat and get a sweet treat by visiting any of the 30 creameries that make up the 2022 Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail. On Thursday, the Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Neil Weaver, Deputy Secretary of Tourism, Film & Marketing Carrie Fischer Lepore, and Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Perrydell Farm and Dairy in York County to sprinkle some summer fun and kick off the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Dauphin Co. teenager gets wish granted with extra surprise

PENBROOK, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager from Penbrook is getting a wish granted in June, but that is not the end of her story. How that wish is granted is a little unusual — and a little extra special. When you hear about kids getting wishes granted, it is usually something like a […]
PENBROOK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pair rescued after fall into chocolate tank at candy plant

Elizabethtown, Pa. (AP) — Two people were rescued after they somehow fell into a partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work at a candy factory in Pennsylvania. The incident at the Mars Wrigley plant in Elizabethtown occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The two people work for an outside contracting firm, officials said, and it's not clear how they fell into the tank. Emergency responders were able to free the pair by cutting a hole in the bottom of the tank, officials said. It wasn't clear if either person was injured, but they were taken to hospitals to be evaluated. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. An OSHA official declined comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
FOX 43

York County welcomes all at first in-person Pride celebration

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Rainbow Rose Center welcomed a diverse range of people to Coulser Park for the first-ever in-person York County Pride on June 11. Previously held virtually, the event seeks to celebrate "the full inclusion of all wonderfully diverse citizens in all aspects of civic life; regardless of race, age, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, mental or physical ability, social status, or economic status," according to the Rainbow Rose Center website.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Central Pa. aviators say they've been impacted by gas prices

LITITZ, Pa. — Central Pennsylvania aviators say they are feeling the pinch as gas prices continue to go up. From local airports to flight schools, fueling costs are eating more into flying budgets. “Aircraft fuel is about $7.70 to $8.00 at different areas. Harrisburg International is about $8.00 for...
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Ice Cream Wars: The Jigger Shop (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Huey helicopter in York County

A restored Huey helicopter that flew during the Vietnam War landed at Newberry Commons Shopping Center on Saturday. This was a planned display to let people learn, up close, the roll of Hueys during the war. The helicopter was restored by the Liberty Ware Bird Association in Lancaster.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Raystown Lake beach closed over high levels of bacteria

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A beach at Raystown Lake in Huntingdon County has been closed after the water as found to have high levels of bacteria. The Raystown Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the closure of Tatman Run Beach Friday evening after a water sample taken from the beach area contained the […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA

