Taylor County, KY

Kentuckians continue work to rebuild 6 months after December tornado outbreak

By Phil Pendleton
WKYT 27
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - People in Taylor County continue their work to rebuild six months after the devasting December 2021 tornado outbreak in Kentucky. That rebuilding process could still take months. One family, the Wilsons, lost their home, but they say they have found blessings in the rebuilding...

www.wkyt.com

WTVQ

Asphalt operations scheduled fro I-75 Southbound in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled asphalt work. Strip patching work (a mobile operation) will be in effect for a section of Interstate 75. The milling and paving is necessary to repair damaged asphalt. Monday, June 13 through Friday evening, June...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

High temps can lead to costly car repairs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High temps can even be extremely costly when it comes to your car. However, there are steps you can take today to save you a lot of money. “A lot of overheating problems, a lot of air conditioner problems, a lot of battery problems. That pretty much wraps it up because the heat is just as bad on the cars as the cold air is,” said John Parker, general manager of Complete Automotive.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership

The official start to summer is nearly one week away, but it looks like we will be feeling the summer heat sooner. WATCH | Lexington non-profit to support those suffering amid rent crisis through revitalized initiative. Updated: 19 hours ago. A Lexington non-profit is gearing up to try and meet...
LEXINGTON, KY
Channelocity

Most expensive Lexington, KY neighborhoods--do you live here?

(jackienix/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Lexington-Fayette in 2022 is 341,000, a 1.19% increase from 2021. "Lexington is named one of the top college towns in the U.S. by Livability. Lexington was given its name after settlers heard of the colonists' victory in the Battles of Lexington and Concord. Lexington would be the first of many U.S. cities to be named after the Massachusetts town."
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Victim has ‘extreme’ burns after Winchester fire

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after a fire in Winchester. Fire officials say crews were called to a home on West Hickman Street just before 11 a.m. Monday. They said eight people were living inside the home. One of those eight people was taken to the hospital with “extreme” burns.
WINCHESTER, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Staying healthy during heat wave expected this week

WATCH | Kentucky one of 14 states to celebrate Women Veterans Day. History was made in Kentucky Saturday night, as a crowd of close to 2000 people gathered in the Blue Grass Airport to welcome home the first all-woman Honor Flight. A way to give veterans the recognition for their service they deserve.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Our heatwave arrives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good evening everyone! Today the clouds took over and temps stayed in the 80s. I had mentioned this past weekend that there was a chance that nothing could end up firing up storm-wise, and that’s what ended up shaping up, but hey, I’m not complaining! The Storm Prediction Center has continued us under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather this evening, but I think we stay dry into the evening hours. Tomorrow kicks off our heat wave as temps rise to near 90. Heat index values likely get near the triple digits. Showers and some storms are possible early tomorrow morning, but I think we dry out later on. Tuesday is likely the hottest of the week. Highs likely reach the mid-90s and we feel in some spots near 110 degrees. No thanks! This is likely to repeat on Wednesday as well. Both days have low rain chances. Thursday we likely see a better shot of showers and storms as we, hopefully, creep back to the 80s. The weekend is where we likely dry out with seasonable temps in the mid-80s.
LEXINGTON, KY
Turners Falsely Attacked for 2-years

Animal Control Officer Furlong and Shani Hale exchange fake photos. A Hart County resident, Suzanna Johnson, is an active officer for a group called the Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue, Inc. She admits to having posted photos of dead and dying horses in various stages of malnutrition on their horse rescue page with conflicting statements as to where they obtained them.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Lexington man arrested in alleged prescription scheme

GLASGOW — Authorities say a Fayette County man was arrested in Barren County Wednesday after he allegedly sent fake prescriptions to local pharmacies. Suspicious prescriptions for promethazine and codeine were sent via electronic prescription to multiple pharmacies in Glasgow, police say. It’s unclear what pharmacies were sent those prescriptions.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heat Advisory Continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Additional rounds of strong to severe storms are rumbling across parts of the state today as a heat wave builds in from the west. This will take our heat index into the danger category for many areas in the coming days. We are watching the northwest...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Juvenile shot in the arm in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A juvenile is being treated after Lexington police say they were shot in the arm Sunday. Police say the victim is expected to be okay. It happened just before 7:45 p.m. on the 1800 block of Balfour Drive.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Scott County judge-executive candidate arrested

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A man running for Scott County judge-executive is facing charges. Georgetown police arrested Charles Hoffman on Friday. They say a man was reportedly causing a scene around a bar on East Main Street. Police found Hoffman and say he refused to talk to them. An officer tried to stop him by grabbing his arm, but he pulled away.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Humane Society urges public to spay and neuter this summer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As summer starts to creep up on us, the Warren County Humane Society is urging residents to spay and neuter their pets and strays they come across. The Humane Society advises that spaying and neutering stray animals, particularly cats, cuts down on the stray population and shelter intake. This allows for lower euthansia rates and a better disbursement of resources through the shelter.
WARREN COUNTY, KY

