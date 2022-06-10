Kentuckians continue work to rebuild 6 months after December tornado outbreak
By Phil Pendleton
WKYT 27
3 days ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - People in Taylor County continue their work to rebuild six months after the devasting December 2021 tornado outbreak in Kentucky. That rebuilding process could still take months. One family, the Wilsons, lost their home, but they say they have found blessings in the rebuilding...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled asphalt work. Strip patching work (a mobile operation) will be in effect for a section of Interstate 75. The milling and paving is necessary to repair damaged asphalt. Monday, June 13 through Friday evening, June...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High temps can even be extremely costly when it comes to your car. However, there are steps you can take today to save you a lot of money. “A lot of overheating problems, a lot of air conditioner problems, a lot of battery problems. That pretty much wraps it up because the heat is just as bad on the cars as the cold air is,” said John Parker, general manager of Complete Automotive.
This isn't the first time that Kathy Albin has noticed large and mysterious animal tracks in the yard around her Philpot, Kentucky home. But it's the first time she's been able to get some really good photos and measurements of the prints left behind. And, now, she's even more unsure of what's leaving them.
The official start to summer is nearly one week away, but it looks like we will be feeling the summer heat sooner. WATCH | Lexington non-profit to support those suffering amid rent crisis through revitalized initiative. Updated: 19 hours ago. A Lexington non-profit is gearing up to try and meet...
(jackienix/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Lexington-Fayette in 2022 is 341,000, a 1.19% increase from 2021. "Lexington is named one of the top college towns in the U.S. by Livability. Lexington was given its name after settlers heard of the colonists' victory in the Battles of Lexington and Concord. Lexington would be the first of many U.S. cities to be named after the Massachusetts town."
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington non-profit is gearing up to try and meet the needs of the community amid growing rent issues within the city. The Catholic Action Center is looking to gather second-chance housing opportunities and provide them to the people who most need it. Ginny Ramsey says...
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after a fire in Winchester. Fire officials say crews were called to a home on West Hickman Street just before 11 a.m. Monday. They said eight people were living inside the home. One of those eight people was taken to the hospital with “extreme” burns.
WATCH | Kentucky one of 14 states to celebrate Women Veterans Day. History was made in Kentucky Saturday night, as a crowd of close to 2000 people gathered in the Blue Grass Airport to welcome home the first all-woman Honor Flight. A way to give veterans the recognition for their service they deserve.
BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - When the tornado came through Muhlenberg County, one Bremen man was far from his home, fighting a different battle. In December of 2021, we introduced Marty Gish, the father of twins born three months early. [Previous Story: Bremen family thankful for all the help after the...
PLEASUREVILLE, Ky. — Down a long and windy two-way road in Shelby County sits TC Highlands Farm, home to around 30 Highland cattle. The farm is ran by Kristin Carmack and her teenage daughter. What You Need To Know. TC Highlands Farm is located near Pleasureville. Farm has around...
Don’t worry, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you!. Kentucky artist Jon Gaddis paints landscapes of the Bluegrass State that look so realistic, that you can’t help but do a double-take. It’s almost magical how acrylic paint and water can become breathtaking scenes that will make anyone fall in love with Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good evening everyone! Today the clouds took over and temps stayed in the 80s. I had mentioned this past weekend that there was a chance that nothing could end up firing up storm-wise, and that’s what ended up shaping up, but hey, I’m not complaining! The Storm Prediction Center has continued us under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather this evening, but I think we stay dry into the evening hours. Tomorrow kicks off our heat wave as temps rise to near 90. Heat index values likely get near the triple digits. Showers and some storms are possible early tomorrow morning, but I think we dry out later on. Tuesday is likely the hottest of the week. Highs likely reach the mid-90s and we feel in some spots near 110 degrees. No thanks! This is likely to repeat on Wednesday as well. Both days have low rain chances. Thursday we likely see a better shot of showers and storms as we, hopefully, creep back to the 80s. The weekend is where we likely dry out with seasonable temps in the mid-80s.
Animal Control Officer Furlong and Shani Hale exchange fake photos. A Hart County resident, Suzanna Johnson, is an active officer for a group called the Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue, Inc. She admits to having posted photos of dead and dying horses in various stages of malnutrition on their horse rescue page with conflicting statements as to where they obtained them.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky group is distributing $3.1 million in grants to nonprofits across the Commonwealth June 13 through 17 according to a press release. The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) will support 314 charities across the state, and this year’s Good Works Program will impact more than 3.9 million people.
GLASGOW — Authorities say a Fayette County man was arrested in Barren County Wednesday after he allegedly sent fake prescriptions to local pharmacies. Suspicious prescriptions for promethazine and codeine were sent via electronic prescription to multiple pharmacies in Glasgow, police say. It’s unclear what pharmacies were sent those prescriptions.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Additional rounds of strong to severe storms are rumbling across parts of the state today as a heat wave builds in from the west. This will take our heat index into the danger category for many areas in the coming days. We are watching the northwest...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A juvenile is being treated after Lexington police say they were shot in the arm Sunday. Police say the victim is expected to be okay. It happened just before 7:45 p.m. on the 1800 block of Balfour Drive.
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A man running for Scott County judge-executive is facing charges. Georgetown police arrested Charles Hoffman on Friday. They say a man was reportedly causing a scene around a bar on East Main Street. Police found Hoffman and say he refused to talk to them. An officer tried to stop him by grabbing his arm, but he pulled away.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As summer starts to creep up on us, the Warren County Humane Society is urging residents to spay and neuter their pets and strays they come across. The Humane Society advises that spaying and neutering stray animals, particularly cats, cuts down on the stray population and shelter intake. This allows for lower euthansia rates and a better disbursement of resources through the shelter.
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Gas is almost averaging $5 per gallon nationwide. To ease the price at the pump for some Kentuckians, Lexington is offering free $25 gas gift cards to all who get their COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot this weekend. What You Need To Know. Kentuckians can get...
