ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengal makes hundreds of clothing donations to assault victims

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48oT3o_0g6oRxSo00

CINCINNATI, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Kettering Health has received hundreds of clothing donations from Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jack Sorenson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WwdsB_0g6oRxSo00
(Photo courtesy of Kettering Health)
Joe Burrow teams up with Kroger Health

The donations will go to women who undergo sexual assault forensic exams and have their clothing taken as evidence, according to a June 10 release.

“We hope the clothing can provide comfort and security to survivors as they return home and begin the process of healing,” Sorenson said. “We believe the clothing can serve as a symbol of both the community’s support for survivors and commitment toward future change.”

Sorenson donated bras, underwear, socks, sweatshirts and pants to Kettering Health through his nonprofit, The Passion Projects. Sorenson founded the nonprofit with his partner, Paige Coffman.

Coffman is finishing her degree specializing in social work and has plans to use her degree to create change in the Cincinnati area. Sorenson graduated from the University of Miami with a Marketing and Human Capital Management Degree, according to the nonprofit’s website.

Bengals to play 5 primetime games in 2022

“We are thrilled our partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals led Jack to make this donation to Kettering Health,” said John Weimer, Kettering Health Senior Vice President of Emergency and Trauma Services and Operations Command Center.

“This is another example of the partnership between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kettering Health having a positive impact on the community. Patients who experience sexual assault and undergo a SANE exam can have some of their dignity restored when they leave the hospital wearing these clothing items, as many clothing items are kept for evidence.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

2 hospitalized after Roselawn shooting

ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were shot in Roselawn late Sunday night. It happened just before midnight on Glen Orchard Drive. Police said two victims were located and taken to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information was given on suspects or what led up to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Kettering, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Kettering, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WDTN

4-year-old killed in southern Ohio shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that left a child dead late Sunday night.   Just after 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Grant Street on the report of shots fired. A second call stated that someone at the residence had been shot, according to the […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Violent Crime#Kroger Health#The University Of Miami#The Cincinnati Bengals#Kettering Health Senior
WDTN

Shop Small: Your guide to locally owned frosty treats

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Summertime is here! Beat the heat and shop small with these locally-owned ice cream and custard shops found across the Miami Valley. Airline Dairy Creme Enjoy soft-serve ice cream as well as shakes and slushies at the Airline Dairy Cream in Vandalia. According to the shop website, this creamery has […]
VANDALIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Marketing
Cincinnati Herald

It Is Official! 2022 Miss Black Teen Cincinnati ‘Miss Joi Burton’ and 2022 Miss Black Cincinnati ‘Miss Olivia Riggs’

The votes tallied, the court chosen, and the winners of the 32nd Anniversary of Miss Black Teen Cincinnati and the 42nd Anniversary of Miss Black Cincinnati names are now and forever recorded in the 2022 RLH Pageants Unlimited historical journals. Both Pageants were held simultaneously, with sixteen beautiful, poised young African American women of different hues from Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati, and Dayton.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Growing Cincinnati pizzeria opens newest location in Montgomery

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A growing Cincinnati pizzeria just opened its third location across from a $150 million mixed-use development. Taglio, a pizzeria that specializes in deep-dish Detroit-style and traditional pizzas, opens its third location June 13 at 9321 Montgomery Road in the former Delicio Coal-Fired Pizza space across from Montgomery Quarter. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier can read the full story and flip through photos for a look inside.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police talk pros, cons of new Ohio conceal carry law

CINCINNATI — Two former Cincinnati police officers have different perspectives about a new gun law that will take effect Monday. It’s referred to as constitutional carry. It’s a measure Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law in March. The NRA applauded the action saying the legislation protects the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

WDTN

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy