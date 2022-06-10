ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navassa, NC

Public meetings to be held to discuss plans for Navassa Superfund Site

By Carole Wirszyla
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - Multistate Trust representatives, together with state and federal officials are holding community meetings in Navassa to discuss plans for the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp – Navassa Superfund Site June 13 and 14. According to a news release from the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), two...

