Obituary- Kay Satterlie, 85

(Alexandria, MN)--Organizers say that more than 340 high school teams featuring nearly 7,900 student athletes are expected for the 2022 Trap Shooting Championship, June 13th-21st at the Alexandria Shooting Park in Alexandria. There will be nine days of competition which will feature new teams and participants during the event. The...
Authorities say two people from Thompson (ND) sustained minor injuries when their vehicle left a road northwest of Alexandria (MN) and went into a lake. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 2 PM today (Fri). A 9-1-1 caller said the vehicle left County Road 22...
(Alexandria, MN)--On Saturday evening, the Alexandria Police Department received a call of a child drowning in the pool at the Holiday Inn. Upon arrival, the victim had been taken out of the pool and CPR was started. The child was reportedly taken to Alomere Health by North Ambulance in critical condition.
(Alexandria, MN)--Two people are expected to be okay after their car crashed into Lake Louise near Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that the vehicle left County Road 22 Friday afternoon and rolled into the water. A witness said the vehicle was upside down in the lake and the two occupants were able to get out and were assisted up an embankment to shore. The driver and passenger were taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria with minor injuries.
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Junk & Disorderly in Detroit Lakes has announced they plan to close this month. The Detroit Lakes business, a collaboration of vendors offering antiques, crafts, collectibles and repurposed items opened a little over a year ago on Summit Avenue. “With heavy hearts we have made a tough decision to close Junk & Disorderly. Please stop in and check out all of our vendors sales to help them liquidate their inventory,” the business said.
NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a motor vehicle accident just south of New York Mills. Police say, on Friday at 11:12am, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a two-vehicle crash in the 34000 block of Co Hwy 67.
YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A pilot was injured in a plane crash in western Minnesota on Friday morning.
According to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies learned that there was crash east of the Granite Falls Airport shortly after 7 a.m.
The 67-year-old pilot was treated at the scene and airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
He was flying a small 1971 American Aviation AA-1A 2-seat plane. The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Three people were injured in a head-on collision on Highway 34 east of Detroit Lakes, Thursday morning just after 9 a.m. A Buick Enclave collided with a 2019 Ford Explorer about 5 miles east of Detroit Lakes. Sharon Ann Davis, 41, of Frazee and a passenger, Annabell Dorthy Davis, 12, of Frazee were injured in the crash, as was the driver of the Explorer, James Richard Olson, 71, of Fargo.
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man is facing six new felony counts, with 5 of them related to theft or burglaries in the East Grand Forks area, and the other is for possessing meth. Court documents reveal 5 separate instances of burglaries dating...
(Forada, MN)--The clean-up of Maple Lake is set to begin Tuesday, June 14 at 8 a.m. following the May 30th tornado that hit Forada and Hudson Township. Below are the latest details from the Douglas County Land & Resource Management Office. If you could share this with your readers and cover the event, that would be great.
To celebrate the rich ATV enthusiasm in Minnesota, the Ride & Rally is an annual event that allows all off-road enthusiasts to hang out, ride, and celebrate their sport. This year, the event will be hosted by the Over The Hills Gang ATV, hailing from the town of Fifty Lakes. There are more than seventy ATV clubs across Minnesota, and the Ride & Rally event is where like-minded enthusiasts can ride and explore aboard their four-wheelers.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison, according to federal authorities in South Dakota. A federal indictment accuses Frank Stewart, 62, of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of...
We now know the identity of a Wisconsin man who died in a recent traffic crash that also involved a Wright County man. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that early Thursday morning, a semi truck collided with a small pickup on Highway 95 at Sunrise Road in Chisago County near North Branch.
ROCORI School in Cold Spring, Minnesota. Courtesy of Google Streetview. A central Minnesota school district where two students died in a school shooting nearly two decades ago is again facing questions about how district leaders protect students from bullying and threats of violence. On Wednesday, the ROCORI School Board released...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Browns Valley, Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. A federal indictment accuses 62-year-old Frank Stewart of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of methamphetamine in South Dakota and elsewhere.
(The Center Square) – The ongoing difficulty of finding workers in Wisconsin is just part of the problem for small businesses in the state. A new report from Help Advisor said Wisconsin is ranked third in the nation when it comes to the trouble of finding workers. Only Missouri and Vermont are ranked worse.
Alexandria, MN---With summer on the way, ALP wants to discuss an issue that has been in national media recently concerning the potential for electric service interruptions across the Midwest, including Alexandria. Projections of energy shortages during the summer of 2022 have been made by both the Midcontinent Independent System Operator...
