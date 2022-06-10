ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabe Brkic: Waived by Minnesota

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

The Vikings waived Brkic on Friday. Brkic signed with the Vikings in...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Texas, Ohio State headline five best college football running back rooms entering 2022 season

The old adage that to win in college football, you have to run the ball and play defense still holds true. Sure, the game has evolved into a much more wide-open version that looks more like the CFL than the "three-and-a-cloud-of-dust" version that dominated through the early 1990s, but teams have to establish the run to open up those passing lanes and allow quarterbacks to stretch the field deep. There are plenty of backfields ready to shoulder that load in the 2022 season.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star DL Ashton Porter to make college commitment live Saturday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge live Saturday on CBS Sports HQ as Ashton Porter, a four-star defensive lineman from Cy Ranch High School in Cypress, Texas, will make his choice at noon ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CYPRESS, TX
CBS Sports

Jordan Love not focused on future with Packers; Aaron Rodgers' current backup says his concern is on improving

The Green Bay Packers took quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, which raised questions and brought drama surrounding the team's longterm plans with Aaron Rodgers. Rumors continued last season that Rodgers would be leaving Green Bay, but after he signed a four-year, $200 million extension with the team this offseason, Love will have to wait for any possible starting job.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Saints hosting former Cardinals, Texans running back David Johnson amid Alvin Kamara uncertainty, per report

Alvin Kamara hasn't taken the field for the Saints this offseason, and the star running back may not do so for a while, awaiting potential NFL discipline for his involvement in an alleged February assault. His team, meanwhile, spent Monday exploring a possible emergency replacement, with New Orleans hosting former Cardinals and Texans running back David Johnson on a free agent visit, according to Nick Underhill.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Volunteers' Drew Gilbert ejected, suspended for possible elimination game vs. Notre Dame

Drew Gilbert, one of the best players on the Tennessee Volunteers and a well-regarded outfield prospect in Major League Baseball's upcoming amateur draft, will be suspended for Saturday's super regional game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after he was ejected from Friday night's contest for unsportsmanlike conduct toward an umpire. (Joe Rexrode of The Athletic confirmed as much with the university's athletic department.)
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Sports

Giants' LaMonte Wade: Dealing with hamstring tightness

Wade (knee) is being held back from his scheduled rehab assignment due to left hamstring tightness, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Wade was expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, but he was unable to being playing in minor-league games due to his hamstring issue. The 28-year-old will be re-evaluated Monday, and it's possible that he reports to Sacramento sometime next week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Poyer: Plans to attend minicamp

Poyer will attend mandatory minicamp this week, though he's still seeking an extension with Buffalo, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Poyer already opted out of OTAs due to his displeasure with his contract situation. The Bills reportedly are in contact with his agents, though, and the fact he returned to practice could be a good sign that a deal is imminent. Poyer and Micah Hyde are considered one of the best safety duos in the league, so Buffalo has a strong interest in keeping the two together for this season's run at the Super Bowl.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Royals' Zack Greinke: Lights out in rehab start

Greinke (elbow) struck out four over five shutout innings Sunday in his rehab start with Triple-A Omaha. He allowed one hit and no other baserunners in the outing. Greinke retired the 15 of the 16 hitters he faced with extreme efficiency, needing just 49 pitches (33 strikes) to get the job done. Though the Royals might have preferred Greinke to work longer Sunday after missing his previous two turns through the big-league rotation with an elbow injury, he looks like he'll be ready to make his next start with Kansas City. Assuming Greinke checks out fine once he's re-evaluated by the big-league training staff, he could return from the 15-day injured list and slot into the Royals rotation Friday in Oakland.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Wade Miley: Exits with trainer

Miley was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees prior to the bottom of the fourth inning due to left shoulder soreness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Miley was effective early in Friday's matchup, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out two in three scoreless innings....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: En route to big leagues

The Pirates plan to recall Smith-Njigba from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of Monday's game in St. Louis, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Utility man Hoy Park is also set to join the 26-man active roster, though it's unclear who will be deactivated to clear room for the new arrivals. Unless the Pirates are moving one of Bryan Reynolds, Cal Mitchell or Jack Suwinski off the active roster, an everyday role in the outfield may not be available for Smith-Njigba, who lefty-hitting 23-year-old who has hit .277 with 19 extra-base hits (but only one home run) to go with eight stolen bases and a 15.2 percent walk rate across his 218 plate appearances with Indianapolis this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Nearly hits for cycle

Walker went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, three RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 13-1 win over Philadelphia. Walker knocked an RBI double in the fifth inning and added a two-run single in the sixth. The three-RBI day matched the total output over his previous 10 games. He improved his slash line to .207/.302/.474 with 31 RBI and 26 extra-base hits through 242 plate appearances.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Nick Fortes: Swipes bag

Fortes went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Astros. Fortes got aboard on an error and stole second in the second inning. Speed typically isn't a big component of a catcher's game -- this was Fortes' first steal in six contests this season, and he's never had more than six in a season in the minors. The 25-year-old has been limited to 24 plate appearances, but he's racked up seven hits, including two home runs, six RBI and 10 runs scored through six contests this season. Continued success at the plate could see Fortes begin to chip away at Jacob Stallings' playing time.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Blasts three-run homer

Melendez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Friday's 8-1 win over the Orioles. Melendez turned Friday's game into a rout with his fifth-inning blast off Orioles starter Bruce Zimmermann. This was Melendez's second homer in as many games, and he's picked seven RBI and four runs scored in his last three contests. The 23-year-old is up to a .268/.344/.500 slash line with six long balls, 16 RBI, 14 runs scored, six doubles and a triple in 33 games. As long as he continues to hit well, manager Mike Matheny will continue to find room in the lineup for his bat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Dealing with cramps

Cooper was removed from Friday's win over the Astros due to cramping, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper started at first base and went 0-for-2 with a run, two walks and a strikeout to begin Friday's matchup, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the eighth inning. The 31-year-old's injury doesn't sound like a significant concern, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Diagnosed with hamstring strain

Junis was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after exiting Friday's game against the Dodgers in the top of the sixth inning, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Junis limped off the field after slipping on the mound in the top of the sixth inning, and he's dealing with a hamstring strain. The grade of the strain isn't yet clear, and the team hasn't revealed whether the right-hander will require a trip to the injured list. If he's able to make his next start, Junis tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Royals on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Dealing with tight shoulder

Knebel experienced tightness in his shoulder while warming up during Saturday's game against Arizona, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Knebel ultimately wasn't called upon to close the game, as the Phillies scored a run in the bottom of the eighth to extend their lead to 4-0, but it looks as though the veteran righty probably wouldn't have entered even if the lead remained at three runs. He'll be evaluated Sunday, with a trip to the injured list seemingly a possibility. Seranthony Dominguez's numbers suggest he deserves the first shot at the closer role should Knebel be forced to miss time, though seniority could grant Brad Hand and his 127 career saves the opportunity instead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Broncos' Eric Tomlinson: Not participating at practice

Tomlinson (foot) was present but not active during practice Monday, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports. Per Mike Klis of 9News Denver, Tomlinson was seen with a boot on his left foot. It may become more clear what exactly Tomlinson is dealing with in the coming days, but in the meantime his absence will create additional opportunities for 2022 UDFA additions Dylan Parham and Rodney Williams.
DENVER, CO

