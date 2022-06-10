ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Win a sweaty Soccer Aid football kit worn by celebs including ex-England stars, Usain Bolt, Liam Payne & Love Islanders

By Dave Fraser
 3 days ago

FANCY owning a piece of football kit that your favourite celebrity has worn? Now you can.

From One Direction's Liam Payne to sprinter Usain Bolt, former Love Island star Kem Cetinay and many more, fans have the opportunity to win clothes worn by the stars - and it's all for a good cause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gpn47_0g6oQcD000
Win a match-worn Soccer Aid kit from 41 celebrities including a host of Team England stars Credit: Jam Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TP6uC_0g6oQcD000
Team World also have a host of jerseys up for grabs, including captain Usain Bolt Credit: Jam Press

Ahead of the annual Soccer Aid game - raising funds for Unicef - on Sunday June 12, the rich and famous have come together for a unique initiative.

A host of celebs are attending the event and will be donating their game-worn kit for a special prize draw.

The campaign is hosted by Crowdfunder, with fans able to enter the prize draw for just £5 a pop.

And there's no limit to how many times you enter - meaning the more times you enter, the higher the chance of owning a sweaty strip.

There are 41 pieces up for grabs including a host of former pro footballers, Dragon's Den's Steven Bartlett, comedians Munya Chawawa and Lee Mack, and many more.

Soccer Aid was created by singer Robbie Williams in 2006 and sees well-known faces taking part in a bid to raise money for Unicef, which helps to provide aid to children worldwide.

Football legends returning to the pitch this year include Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Fara Williams, Joe Cole, Teddy Sherringham, David James and Mark Noble.

Newbies will be making their debuts too, such as comedian Alex Brooker who is the event’s first-ever physically disabled participant.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Others lacing up their boots to kick the ball for the first time include rapper Aitch and actor Lucien Laviscount.

Presenter Dermot O’Leary will once again be in charge of televisual proceedings, joined by Maya Jama and Alex Scott as a pitch-side reporter.

If you were unable to nab yourself a ticket for this Sunday's match at West Ham's London Stadium, you can still get a slice of the action by becoming the proud new owner of your favourite celeb's kit.

Fans can enter the Crowdfunder draw on the organisation's website but terms and conditions apply, so do read these closely before buying a ticket.

SOCCER AID LINE-UP

England

Managed by: Harry Redknapp, David Seaman and Emma Hayes (Not included in kit Crowdfunder)

Kits on offer:

Liam Payne (captain), Jamie Carragher, David Harewood (GK), Chunkz, Gary Neville, David James (GK), Mark Noble, Alex Brooker, Tom Grennan, Russell Howard, Damian Lewis, Aitch, Sir Mo Farah, Stewart Downing, Teddy Sheringham, Mark Wright, Eni Aluko, Fara Williams, Joe Cole, Anita Asante, Vicky McClure.

World XI

Managed by: Arsene Wenger and Robbie Keane (Not included in kit Crowdfunder)

Kits on offer from:

Usain Bolt (captain), Martin Compston, Mark Strong, Steven Bartlett, Tom Stoltman, Mo Gilligan, Chelcee Grimes, Patrice Evra, Petr Cech (GK), Andrea Pirlo, Andriy Shevchenko, Carli Lloyd, Cafu, Heather O'Reilly, Kem Cetinay, Lee Mack, Noah Beck, Munya Chawawa, Iain Sterling, Dimitar Berbatov.

Conor McGregor and Jennifer Lopez partied after Cristiano Ronaldo invited him to her exclusive Las Vegas birthday bash

CONOR MCGREGOR'S conditioning coach has revealed the story behind Cristiano Ronaldo inviting the UFC superstar to Jennifer Lopez's birthday party in Las Vegas. McGregor, fiancee Dee Devlin, trainer Jon Kavanagh, his wife, UFC fighter Dillon Danis and conditioning coach Colin Byrne all attended the event at Caesars Palace back in 2016 before the Irishman's rematch with Nate Diaz.
Harry Kane hails ‘fantastic’ Gareth Southgate as England captain comes out swinging in defence of boss’ tactics

HARRY KANE has come out swinging in defence of Gareth Southgate following criticism of his tactics and selections. Southgate’s Three Lions are bottom of their Nations League group and must beat Hungary at Molineux on Tuesday night — or face the threat of relegation to the second tier for next year’s European Championship qualifying draw.
Man Utd transfer boost as Christian Eriksen ‘rejects Brentford contract renewal and looks for new Premier League move’

MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly received a transfer boost after Christian Eriksen allegedly rejected a contract extension at Brentford. The 30-year-old Danish star made his incredible return to competitive football in January just six months after suffering a cardiac arrest for Denmark at the Euros. He moved to newly-promoted Brentford on...
