Social Security claimants may get $2,400 extra a year under new bill – see huge proposed changes

SOCIAL Security recipients could be in line for a $200 monthly benefit boost if a new piece of legislation becomes law.

The Social Security Expansion Act would include a tax on high earners to expand Social Security benefits and extend the program's lifespan.

The bill was proposed by a group of Democratic senators including Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on June 9.

If passed, the proposal would increase the income cap on payroll taxes to draw more tax dollars from the wealthiest Americans.

The current income cap is $147,000, meaning no income beyond that amount is subject to Social Security tax.

Under the proposed law, all income above $250,000 would also be subject to the Social Security payroll tax.

With the additional funds generated from that tax, the Social Security Administration would be able to increase benefits by $2,400 annually, or $200 per month.

According to a fact sheet released by Senator Sanders, more than 93% of households would see no tax increase.

"Our job must be to expand Social Security so that every senior citizen in America can retire with the dignity they deserve and every person with a disability can live with the security they need," Senator Sanders said in a statement.

"And we will do that by demanding that the wealthiest people in America finally pay their fair share of taxes."

The bill would also increase the cost of living adjustments, which alter Social Security benefit amounts to keep up with price changes.

By boosting the program's funding, lawmakers also hope to keep Social Security afloat for longer.

The most recent Social Security Administration annual trustees report showed that the programs will be able to provide full benefits now until 2035.

When the program's fund is depleted, recipients will only get 80% of their benefit amounts.

This proposal, according to Senator Sanders' fact sheet, would extend Social Security's solvency through 2096.

“This bill delivers for seniors by expanding benefits to cover rising costs and ensuring the long-term solvency of the program," said Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), another sponsor of the bill.

However, the bill is already facing strong political opposition and an uphill battle to become law.

“This bill has no chance whatsoever of receiving a single Republican vote in either House,” Mitt Romney (R-UT) said during a hearing.

"It will not be passed, and [Senator Sanders] knows that."

