Income Tax

Social Security claimants may get $2,400 extra a year under new bill – see huge proposed changes

By James Duffy
 3 days ago
SOCIAL Security recipients could be in line for a $200 monthly benefit boost if a new piece of legislation becomes law.

The Social Security Expansion Act would include a tax on high earners to expand Social Security benefits and extend the program's lifespan.

The bill was proposed by a group of Democratic senators including Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on June 9.

If passed, the proposal would increase the income cap on payroll taxes to draw more tax dollars from the wealthiest Americans.

The current income cap is $147,000, meaning no income beyond that amount is subject to Social Security tax.

Under the proposed law, all income above $250,000 would also be subject to the Social Security payroll tax.

With the additional funds generated from that tax, the Social Security Administration would be able to increase benefits by $2,400 annually, or $200 per month.

According to a fact sheet released by Senator Sanders, more than 93% of households would see no tax increase.

"Our job must be to expand Social Security so that every senior citizen in America can retire with the dignity they deserve and every person with a disability can live with the security they need," Senator Sanders said in a statement.

"And we will do that by demanding that the wealthiest people in America finally pay their fair share of taxes."

The bill would also increase the cost of living adjustments, which alter Social Security benefit amounts to keep up with price changes.

By boosting the program's funding, lawmakers also hope to keep Social Security afloat for longer.

The most recent Social Security Administration annual trustees report showed that the programs will be able to provide full benefits now until 2035.

When the program's fund is depleted, recipients will only get 80% of their benefit amounts.

This proposal, according to Senator Sanders' fact sheet, would extend Social Security's solvency through 2096.

“This bill delivers for seniors by expanding benefits to cover rising costs and ensuring the long-term solvency of the program," said Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), another sponsor of the bill.

However, the bill is already facing strong political opposition and an uphill battle to become law.

“This bill has no chance whatsoever of receiving a single Republican vote in either House,” Mitt Romney (R-UT) said during a hearing.

"It will not be passed, and [Senator Sanders] knows that."

The Sun revealed the ten states that pay the most in Social Security benefits.

And we explained how to maximize your Social Security benefit.

Kathy Kirby
2d ago

wake up seniors you shall get nothing, this is no more than a democratic voting ploy to get you to vote. the Democrats never do what they say they will.

Mary
3d ago

I was happy for a while. but then sen sanders said it won't pass with out the reublicans vote. I wish they'd do something. I can't live on 538 dollars a month. with the prices going up and up I can't make it. good thing I got my hubby or I'd be on the streets. ya the golden years. not for me.

Brenda Busch
3d ago

we have no golden years we are struggling now all FIXED INCOME and low income people too we all need help yesterday if they could only liv one month on what we get i bet the bill would pass then. im on SSDI and widow pension which is a little over 1000$ a month and rent takes half of it. then utilities and phone bill also life insurance and buying someone gas to do errands. Then food and house hold items theres not much left i know i live it every month. And so does everyone that lives on a fixed incomes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy