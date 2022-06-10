ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, MD

Police are searching for a missing woman and 1-year-old from Essex

By Blair Young
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County police a searching for a critically missing woman and a 1-year-old child...

Family Of Young Child Found Alone In Baltimore Located, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have located the family of a child found wandering alone Monday in Baltimore. Earlier Monday, Baltimore Police asked for help finding the boy’s loved ones after he was found alone in the 5600 block of Haddon Avenue. Shortly before 11:30 a.m., police called off the request for help, saying the child’s family had been located.
BALTIMORE, MD
Police: Family of lost child found

*UPDATE*(June 13 - 11:25 a.m.)The family of the child found walking around Northwest Baltimore has been found. The Baltimore police need your help finding the family of a child that was found walking around in Northwest Baltimore. The child was located this morning, walking in the 5600 block of Haddon...
BALTIMORE, MD
Woman Found Dead In Southeast Baltimore After Man Reports Shooting Fiance, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting after a man contacted authorities to report that he had shot his fiancé on Sunday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in Southeast Baltimore were sent to investigate the shooting at 9:33 p.m.  They found a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the 6400 block of Erdman Avenue, according to authorities. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the site of the shooting. Police took the man into custody. Anyone with information on this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Essex, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Essex, MD
Baltimore Police Need Help Finding Missing Girl Last Seen In Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Sunday morning, according to authorities. Braniya Walker was last seen in the 4600 block of Parkside Drive around 9:50 a.m., police said.  She is roughly 5-feet and 2-inches tall. She weighs about 120-pounds, according to authorities. Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Walker should contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911. Anonymous tipsters should contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
Police searching for missing White Marsh teen

WHITE MARSH, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Demari Tavon Pugh, 16, is 5’3” tall and weighs 115 pounds. He was last seen at 11 a.m. on Friday in the White Marsh area. Anyone with information on Demari’s whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call police at 410-887-5000. The post Police searching for missing White Marsh teen appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
City Police Investigating After Two Young Children, Ages 4 & 6, Overdose In South Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police officers and medics were called to a home in the 1500 block of McHenry Street to investigate a drug overdose late Saturday night. When officers arrived they located a 4-year-old child and a 6-year-old child suffering the effects of a drug overdose. The children were transported to an area hospital for treatment and their condition is not known at this time. Child Abuse detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
BALTIMORE, MD
1 dead, 2 others injured in shooting in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person is dead and two others are injured after an early Monday morning shooting in Prince George’s County, authorities said. Officers responded to the 1700 block Forest Park Drive in District Heights around 1:30 a.m. Once they arrived, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said a third victim was located in the 8800 block of Walker Mill Road.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy Injured In Shooting, Baltimore County Police Union Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a shooting on Sunday night, according to the Baltimore County police union. “Tonight we pray for the Deputy, along with his/her family and colleagues,” the union said in a social media post. A short time ago, we received word that a Wicomico County Deputy Sheriff was injured in a shooting. Tonight we pray for the Deputy, along with his/her family and colleagues. #BackTheBlue, #BlueLivesMatter. pic.twitter.com/6Rzc5u1rtp — Baltimore County FOP Lodge 4 (@BaltoCoFOP4) June 13, 2022 The Town of Pittsville announced on its Facebook page on Sunday night that there had been a...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Baby Beaten To Death In Baltimore: Police

A 6-month-old baby was beaten to death last March in Baltimore, authorities announced Monday, June 12. Police responding to reports of an unresponsive baby on the 1800 block of West Lombard Street found 6-month-old Legacy Bell unresponsive around 11:40 a.m. March 1, city police said. Medics responded to the location...
BALTIMORE, MD
Police Recover Two Bodies Floating In Water In Two Different Parts Of Baltimore On Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into a “suspicious death” after someone found a body floating in the water south of the Horseshoe Casino, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in South Baltimore were sent to investigate a report of an unresponsive person in the water around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, police said. Once there, they found a body floating in the water near the 1800 block of Annapolis Road, according to authorities. The Baltimore City Fire Department helped remove the body from the water, police said. Medical personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death, police said. This is the second body first responders have recovered from Baltimore’s harbor and streams. Earlier on Sunday, first responders pulled a body out of a stream near the 5800 block of Bowleys Lane. Firefighters assisted with that recovery operation too. They used all-terrain vehicles to canvas the area surrounding the stream, according to the local firefighter’s union. Anyone with information about this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Police Find Columbia University Football Player Reported Missing From Fells Point

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore police found a football player “safe and unharmed” on Sunday after he was reported missing, according to authorities. Police initially asked for the public’s help in locating Alex Thompson, 21, who was last seen about 9:30 p.m. Friday on Thames Street in Fells Point. Alex was described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall. He weighs about 220-pounds.vHe was last seen wearing a dark blue Polo shirt and grey pants. Thompson is a football player at Columbia from Honolulu majoring in economics. He is spending the summer in Baltimore interning at Brown Advisory, an investment management firm.
BALTIMORE, MD
Man tells police he fatally shot fiancé in southeast Baltimore

A man told authorities he shot and killed his fiancé Sunday night in southeast Baltimore, police said. Baltimore police said officers arrived just after 9:30 p.m. to the 6400 block of Erdman Avenue to investigate a shooting. Police said a 43-year-old man told officers that he shot his fiancé....
BALTIMORE, MD

