Police are searching for a missing woman and 1-year-old from Essex

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have located the family of a child found wandering alone Monday in Baltimore.
Earlier Monday, Baltimore Police asked for help finding the boy’s loved ones after he was found alone in the 5600 block of Haddon Avenue.
Shortly before 11:30 a.m., police called off the request for help, saying the child’s family had been located.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting after a man contacted authorities to report that he had shot his fiancé on Sunday, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in Southeast Baltimore were sent to investigate the shooting at 9:33 p.m. They found a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the 6400 block of Erdman Avenue, according to authorities.
Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the site of the shooting.
Police took the man into custody.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Anonymous tipsters can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Braniya Walker was last seen in the 4600 block of Parkside Drive around 9:50 a.m., police said.
She is roughly 5-feet and 2-inches tall. She weighs about 120-pounds, according to authorities.
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Walker should contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.
Anonymous tipsters should contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
A mob of teenagers are on the loose after attacking and stealing the belongings of a juvenile in Pasadena, authorities say. A group of around 12 juveniles harassed and jumped the victim on the the 8400 block of Fort Smallwood Road around 8:45 p.m., Saturday, June 11, according Anne Arundel Police.
WHITE MARSH, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Demari Tavon Pugh, 16, is 5’3” tall and weighs 115 pounds. He was last seen at 11 a.m. on Friday in the White Marsh area. Anyone with information on Demari’s whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call police at 410-887-5000.
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police officers and medics were called to a home in the 1500 block of McHenry Street to investigate a drug overdose late Saturday night.
When officers arrived they located a 4-year-old child and a 6-year-old child suffering the effects of a drug overdose.
The children were transported to an area hospital for treatment and their condition is not known at this time.
Child Abuse detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person is dead and two others are injured after an early Monday morning shooting in Prince George’s County, authorities said. Officers responded to the 1700 block Forest Park Drive in District Heights around 1:30 a.m. Once they arrived, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said a third victim was located in the 8800 block of Walker Mill Road.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a shooting on Sunday night, according to the Baltimore County police union.
“Tonight we pray for the Deputy, along with his/her family and colleagues,” the union said in a social media post.
The Town of Pittsville announced on its Facebook page on Sunday night that there had been a...
A 6-month-old baby was beaten to death last March in Baltimore, authorities announced Monday, June 12. Police responding to reports of an unresponsive baby on the 1800 block of West Lombard Street found 6-month-old Legacy Bell unresponsive around 11:40 a.m. March 1, city police said. Medics responded to the location...
A shooting left a man dead and two others hospitalized early Monday morning in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Police tell WTOP they found two men with gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Forest Park Drive in District Heights around 1:30 a.m. They later found a third man shot...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into a “suspicious death” after someone found a body floating in the water south of the Horseshoe Casino, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in South Baltimore were sent to investigate a report of an unresponsive person in the water around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, police said.
Once there, they found a body floating in the water near the 1800 block of Annapolis Road, according to authorities.
The Baltimore City Fire Department helped remove the body from the water, police said. Medical personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death, police said.
This is the second body first responders have recovered from Baltimore’s harbor and streams.
Earlier on Sunday, first responders pulled a body out of a stream near the 5800 block of Bowleys Lane.
Firefighters assisted with that recovery operation too. They used all-terrain vehicles to canvas the area surrounding the stream, according to the local firefighter’s union.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
PITTSVILLE, Md. — The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death of one of its deputies in Pittsville. Police charging documents don't reveal a motive. The suspect was a fugitive in four jurisdictions. He told an associate he shot the officer because he was scared. Hilliard was...
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore police found a football player “safe and unharmed” on Sunday after he was reported missing, according to authorities.
Police initially asked for the public’s help in locating Alex Thompson, 21, who was last seen about 9:30 p.m. Friday on Thames Street in Fells Point.
Alex was described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall. He weighs about 220-pounds.vHe was last seen wearing a dark blue Polo shirt and grey pants.
Thompson is a football player at Columbia from Honolulu majoring in economics. He is spending the summer in Baltimore interning at Brown Advisory, an investment management firm.
PIKESVILLE, MD (June 12, 2022) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Saturday evening in Baltimore County. At about 9:45 P.M., troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the inner loop of I-695 near I-70 for a report of a crash.
A man told authorities he shot and killed his fiancé Sunday night in southeast Baltimore, police said. Baltimore police said officers arrived just after 9:30 p.m. to the 6400 block of Erdman Avenue to investigate a shooting. Police said a 43-year-old man told officers that he shot his fiancé....
SALISBURY, Md. (WBFF) — Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis said Monday that the man accused of killing one of his deputies this weekend should have been in prison at the time of the fatal shooting. "Had he still been incarcerated where he belonged, our deputy would still be with...
