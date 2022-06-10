73-year-old woman dies after her shopping cart is struck in parking lot, PA cops say

A 73-year-old woman died after suffering a head injury in a collision with a car outside a grocery store in Pennsylvania, police say.

Police in Falls Township say the fatal crash occurred on Wednesday, June 8, outside a Giant Food grocery store , where a 73-year-old woman and another customer had just exited.

A driver “traveling at a very low speed” struck the shopping carts being pushed by the two customers, causing them both to fall to the ground, police said.

The 73-year-old woman injured her head in the fall and was taken to the hospital, where she died about six hours later, according to police.

Police said the driver cooperated with authorities and drugs or alcohol were not believed to be a factor in the crash. Officers did not say if the driver will be charged.

The identity of the woman has not been publicly released.

Falls Township is about 30 miles northeast of downtown Philadelphia.

