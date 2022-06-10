ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

What to know about this weekend's March for Our Lives rallies in The Woodlands and Houston

By Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The student-led March for Our Lives will host more than a dozen rallies statewide, including one in The Woodlands, this weekend in response to the mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school. It will be the group's first major march...

Conroe’s Simpson-Dabney Appliances in final cycle after 85 years

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Often longtime customers of Conroe’s Simpson-Dabney Appliances didn’t even need to come to the showroom to pick out a new appliance. “They would call and say ‘David, my washing machine is out. Just bring me whatever I...
CONROE, TX
Hardman, Waggoner find victory in Conroe runoff election

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The city of Conroe’s 2022 elections is in the books after Harry Hardman and William Waggoner found victory in the city’s runoff election Saturday. With all precincts reporting, Hardman defeated John Hernandez landing 1,462 (61.02 percent) votes...
CONROE, TX
Making a splash and dash into summer at YMCA Kids Triathlon

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Woodlands Family YMCA presented the first race Saturday of a new Summer Race Series for Kids and Teens, presented by Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands. For more than 18 years, the YMCA has hosted the Annual Kids Triathlon. Due to the popularity of this race, the YMCA is providing youth additional opportunities to enjoy the sports of swimming, biking and running offering triple the fun. Saturday featured the YMCA Kids Splash and Dash, for ages seven through 15. The next event is the July 16 YMCA Kids Triathlon for ages six through 12. This one is a Swim/Bike/Run format at the Branch Crossing YMCA in The Woodlands. Finally on Aug. 13 is the YMCA Kids Duathlon for ages seven to 15. This one is a Run/Bike/Run format at the new Holcomb Family YMCA in The Falls of Imperial Oaks in Spring. For more information and online registration visit ymcahouston.org/ymca-kids-tri.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Conroe approves HVAC projects for recreation facilities

The Conroe City Council approved almost $400,000 in repairs for two separate heating and air conditioning projects for the city’s recreation facilities. Assistant Director of Park and Recreation Scott Perry said the first project will help get the new Westside Recreation Center, formerly the Conroe YMCA, up and running.
CONROE, TX
Texas A&M 1st to claim CWS spot with 4-3 win over Louisville

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Dylan Rock drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning and No. 5 overall seed Texas A&M beat 12th-seeded Louisville 4-3 on Saturday to win the College Station Super Regional and become the first team to earn a berth in the College World Series.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

