What to know about this weekend's March for Our Lives rallies in The Woodlands and Houston

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Woodlands Family YMCA presented the first race Saturday of a new Summer Race Series for Kids and Teens, presented by Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands. For more than 18 years, the YMCA has hosted the Annual Kids Triathlon. Due to the popularity of this race, the YMCA is providing youth additional opportunities to enjoy the sports of swimming, biking and running offering triple the fun. Saturday featured the YMCA Kids Splash and Dash, for ages seven through 15. The next event is the July 16 YMCA Kids Triathlon for ages six through 12. This one is a Swim/Bike/Run format at the Branch Crossing YMCA in The Woodlands. Finally on Aug. 13 is the YMCA Kids Duathlon for ages seven to 15. This one is a Run/Bike/Run format at the new Holcomb Family YMCA in The Falls of Imperial Oaks in Spring. For more information and online registration visit ymcahouston.org/ymca-kids-tri.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO