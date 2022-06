Housing costs should usually be kept to 30% or less of your take-home pay. You may be able to go over if you're able to shed another large expense, like transportation costs. As a general rule, you're supposed to keep your housing costs to 30% of your income or less. If you rent a home, all you need to do is not take on a monthly rent payment that exceeds that 30% mark. If you own a home, you'll need to make sure your mortgage payments, property taxes, and insurance costs don't exceed 30%.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO