Louisiana man arrested for impersonating police officer

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — A Youngsville man is behind bars after he allegedly pretended to be a Lafayette Police officer and punched a truck driver in the face.

Brad Schexnayder, 57, of Youngsville, faces charges of impersonation of a police officer, simple battery, and two counts of reckless operation of a vehicle, according to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit. His bond was set at $6,500.

On Tuesday, June 7, Schexnayder was driving in the 1500 block of the NE Evangeline Thruway when Benoit said he abruptly stopped in front of an 18-wheeler that was traveling northbound. Schexnayder allegedly exited the vehicle, in “what appeared to be a police uniform” and ordered the victim out of his truck. Schexnayder identified himself as a Lafayette Police officer and punched the victim in the face before returning to his vehicle and fleeing the area.

Benoit said detectives determined Schexnayder works for a private security company and wears a uniform that “resembles a ‘police uniform.'”

Schexnayder was tracked by police to his Youngsville home, where he was involved in a brief standoff with the Lafayette Parish SWAT team. He was eventually arrested without further incident, according to Benoit

