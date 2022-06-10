ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, LA

Louisiana man arrested for impersonating police officer

By Scott Lewis
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rUgaO_0g6oLyzR00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — A Youngsville man is behind bars after he allegedly pretended to be a Lafayette Police officer and punched a truck driver in the face.

Brad Schexnayder, 57, of Youngsville, faces charges of impersonation of a police officer, simple battery, and two counts of reckless operation of a vehicle, according to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit. His bond was set at $6,500.

Man arrested for intimidating a witness of a crime he committed

On Tuesday, June 7, Schexnayder was driving in the 1500 block of the NE Evangeline Thruway when Benoit said he abruptly stopped in front of an 18-wheeler that was traveling northbound. Schexnayder allegedly exited the vehicle, in “what appeared to be a police uniform” and ordered the victim out of his truck. Schexnayder identified himself as a Lafayette Police officer and punched the victim in the face before returning to his vehicle and fleeing the area.

Benoit said detectives determined Schexnayder works for a private security company and wears a uniform that “resembles a ‘police uniform.'”

Schexnayder was tracked by police to his Youngsville home, where he was involved in a brief standoff with the Lafayette Parish SWAT team. He was eventually arrested without further incident, according to Benoit

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

Related
KPEL 96.5

Crash Near Lawtell Kills Acadia Parish Man

A Church Point Man is dead after a crash in St. Landry Parish. That crash happened around 4:30 Saturday morning on LA 35 near Mandy Road just south of Lawtell. According to Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen, Scotty Cormier, 23, Church Point, was driving towards Lawtell when an 18-wheeler backed out of a private driveway and crossed the center line into the path of Cormier's SUV. Gossen says Cormier's SUV hit the side of the 18-wheeler's trailer, killing him.
LAWTELL, LA
KPLC TV

Suspect arrested in Jeff Davis hit-and-run that killed cyclist

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Jeff Davis Parish on Monday, June 6. The crash claimed the life of Jerry W. Hughes, 73, who was struck from behind by an SUV while riding his bicycle on Hwy 1126, according to state police. Police located the suspect vehicle later in the week.
JENNINGS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Youngsville, LA
Youngsville, LA
Crime & Safety
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
cenlanow.com

UPDATE: Abbeville Police respond to standoff at Live Oak Manor

UPDATE, 2:35 P.M.: According to the Abbeville Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance call at Live Oak Manor in the 1600 block of E Martin Luther King Jr Dr. in Abbeville around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. A camera monitoring service made the call and said that a male that appeared to have a handgun was seen on camera striking a female and carrying her into an apartment.
ABBEVILLE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Man wanted on attempted murder charges captured

On June 6, 2022, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) became aware of 60-year-old Jimie R. Jones being wanted for the attempted second-degree murder of his former girlfriend in Alexandria, LA. After follow-up by APSO Detectives, they made contact with the Mansura Police Department to be on the lookout for the suspect and/or the vehicle he was last seen driving.
MANSURA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies in Morning Crash with 18-Wheeler on LA 35

Louisiana Man Dies in Morning Crash with 18-Wheeler on LA 35. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 35 near Mandy Road in St. Landry Parish shortly after 4:30 a.m. on June 11, 2022. Scotty J. Cormier, Jr., 23, of Church Point, was killed in the crash. Cormier was driving north on LA 35 in a 2009 Nissan Murano, according to preliminary investigation. At the same time, James Roy of Opelousas was backing a 2017 Freightliner 18-wheeler with a trailer into a private driveway on the east side of LA 35. The 18-wheeler had crossed the center line and was in the northbound lane when Cormier’s Nissan collided with the trailer’s left side.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Man arrested after robbing Ambassador Caffery convenience store at gunpoint: Lafayette Police

A Lafayette man was arrested after robbing an Ambassador Caffery convenience store at gunpoint, police say. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 3300 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway at 3:26 a.m. Saturday. Investigators learned a suspect dressed in a blue mechanic’s suit robbed the business at gunpoint, taking cash and items from the store, department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Uniform#Private Security#Cpl#Nexstar Media Inc
brproud.com

Denham Springs man arrested for drunk driving, vehicular homicide

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police have arrested a Denham Springs man after he killed a woman in a car crash while driving intoxicated. The state police say that troopers began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 16 near Calmes Road in St. Helena Parish around 6:15 a.m. on April 16. The crash happened as 28-year-old Nicholas Carter, in a 2018 Jeep Compass, was heading west on the highway. 45-year-old Grace Chandler, in a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, was heading east on the highway at the same time. The investigation revealed that the Jeep crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which hit the Hyundai head-on. Police say Chandler was wearing her seatbelt but died from her injuries. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
theadvocate.com

Police investigate Friday night fatal shooting of 37-year-old Lafayette woman

Lafayette Police responded overnight Friday to a report of a woman found deceased in the 100 block of E. Gilman Street. When officers arrived they found the victim, 37-year-old Mary Elizabeth Faulk, of Lafayette, who died from an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are actively working...
LAFAYETTE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Marksville man wanted in theft of catalytic converters

On May 26th, 2022, Patrol Deputies responded to 5015 LA 3225 (D&J Tire) in Tioga in reference to theft of catalytic converters. Deputies took the initial report and Detectives assigned to the Kolin Substation furthered the investigation. Detectives have now identified Jeffrey Alan Miles, 49 of Marksville as a suspect....
MARKSVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Vehicle being investigated in Jeff Davis hit-and-run

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Detectives with Louisiana State Police have located a vehicle that may have been involved in a hit-and-run near Jennings that claimed the life of a bicyclist, officials said. State police officials previously said Jerry W. Hughes, 73, of Welsh, was riding eastbound on La. 1126...
WELSH, LA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy