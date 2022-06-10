ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WATCH: Rep. Tom Tiffany Discusses Gun Control, Jan. 6 Committee Hearings On DrydenWire

drydenwire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOONER, WI -- DrydenWire.com founder, Ben Dryden, was joined by Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District...

drydenwire.com

Comments / 0

WEAU-TV 13

Panel allows Trump pick to run for Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials say Donald Trump’s pick for governor can stay on the ballot, despite questions over the required paperwork he submitted to be allowed to run. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously on Friday to allow construction company co-owner Tim Michels to...
WISCONSIN STATE
Inverse

An iconic American endangered species is at the heart of a political war in Wisconsin

Maybe it was the heat that afternoon in Madison, or maybe it was sheer exhaustion as the meeting approached its sixth hour. Either way, tempers were flaring. The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board, a politically appointed body that advises the state’s natural resources agency, met on Aug. 11, 2021, to debate a seemingly narrow question: How many wolves should hunters be allowed to kill during the upcoming hunting season?
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

A former Supreme Court justice should not have to be reminded how to behave in court

One would assume that a former Supreme Court justice would be familiar with and follow basic rules of courtroom etiquette. Not so, apparently, with Michael Gableman. The former Wisconsin Supreme Court judge who is leading the so-called investigation into the 2020 election has been found in contempt of court after refusing to release public documents related to his investigation. Not only did he refuse to provide the records requested, he refused to answer questions, and went on a bombastic and bullying tirade against the judge hearing his case. He accused the judge of being an advocate, saying he has “abandoned his role as a neutral magistrate.” That prompted the judge to tersely remind the former Supreme Court justice how a witness is expected to act in a court of law. Such a reminder should not be necessary. But it seems par for the course. Gableman has been bullying his way through this sham investigation, threatening city staff, election workers and mayors of Green Bay, Racine and Madison be thrown in jail if they refuse to comply with the subpoenas he issued as part of his case. His investigation has come up with no valid evidence of voter fraud despite being long overdue and over budget. Taxpayers have already spent in excess of $900,000 on this partisan attempt to undermine our democracy. Now Gableman is facing possible fines of $2000 per day for being in contempt. That money should come out of his own pocket. Wisconsin taxpayers have spent enough on this embarrassment.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

WI Protests to Push for Stronger Gun-Safety Laws

Just weeks after a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 students and two teachers dead, Wisconsinites across the state will protest this weekend to demand action on gun safety. The actions are part of the national “March for Our Lives” demonstration, which includes similar events in cities across America.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Gableman’s contempt and the destruction of democracy

It’s not really a coincidence that, the morning after the first, explosive public hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman — the man appointed by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to lead the partisan probe of the 2020 election in Wisconsin […] The post  Gableman’s contempt and the destruction of democracy appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Wisconsin dog heads to New York for Westminster dog show

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin dog is heading to New York to compete in the Westminster dog show. This is Panda, a two-year-old Saint Bernard. Panda was bred in Monroe County by a family who now has eight Saint Bernards. Only the top five dogs -- per breed --...
WISCONSIN STATE
racinecountyeye.com

IMPACT 211 tracks Veteran’s needs in SE Wisconsin

IMPACT 211 serves Southeastern Wisconsin by helping community members by providing a free confidential helpline and online resource directory. This makes obtaining resources easier for Racine County residents and those in Southeastern Wisconsin. Recently, IMPACT 211, tracked and evaluated the intake they receive from Veterans within the area. This evaluation...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Rep. Vos: Appoints Wisconsin Elections Commission Member

MADISON, WI -- Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) is appointing Don M. Millis of Sun Prairie to the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), as required by 2015 Wisconsin Act 118. “Don Millis is a top-rated attorney of Reinhart Law Firm’s Tax Practice, leading the largest property tax litigation practice in Wisconsin, the co-chair of the firm’s Government Relations group, and a lifelong Republican,” said Speaker Vos.
WISCONSIN STATE
showmeprogress.com

March for Our Lives – Madison, Wisconsin – June 11, 2022

I can’t believe we still have to protest our nation doing absolutely nothing about gun violence. Several hundred showed up at the Wisconsin capitol building yesterday afternoon to demonstrate against gun violence and our cultural inaction in addressing it – as one of several hundred such March for Our Lives events scheduled across the country.
MADISON, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Private gun sales avoid detection in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Background checks are not required in Wisconsin if a gun sale is done privately, without the involvement of a federally licensed firearm dealer. This means that many guns can go undetected statewide because they’re sold from neighbor to neighbor or in other ways. “If it’s a private person, for example one neighbor selling a gun to...
LA CROSSE, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Judge finds suit against Johnson, Fitzgerald, Tiffany ‘procedurally improper’

A civil lawsuit brought by 10 citizens, among them two from Jefferson County, seeking a declaratory judgement to disqualify U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald as candidates running for public office has been found “procedurally improper,” according to a decision filed Friday with the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin and made by Judge Lynn Adelman.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI

