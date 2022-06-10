ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, MS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holmes, Humphreys, Leflore, Sharkey, Sunflower, Yazoo by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-10 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Holmes; Humphreys; Leflore; Sharkey; Sunflower; Yazoo The National...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Choctaw, Clay, Kemper, Lauderdale, Lowndes, Neshoba, Noxubee by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 14:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Choctaw; Clay; Kemper; Lauderdale; Lowndes; Neshoba; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Webster; Winston HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heat indices will exceed 105 degrees the remainder of this afternoon and then again on Tuesday. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8pm this afternoon and then again 11am to 8pm Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 14:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur especially with prolonged exposure.
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Arkansas, Fulton, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Arkansas; Fulton; Independence; Izard; Jackson; Monroe; Prairie; White; Woodruff EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum heat index values from 105 to 115 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of central and eastern Arkansas, or in areas east of Salem, Searcy, and Stuttgart. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Amite, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, Hinds by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 08:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Amite; Claiborne; Copiah; Covington; Franklin; Hinds; Issaquena; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Pike; Rankin; Sharkey; Simpson; Smith; Walthall; Warren; Washington; Wilkinson; Yazoo SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 342 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS AMITE CLAIBORNE COPIAH COVINGTON FRANKLIN HINDS ISSAQUENA JEFFERSON JEFFERSON DAVIS LAMAR LAWRENCE LINCOLN MADISON MARION PIKE RANKIN SHARKEY SIMPSON SMITH WALTHALL WARREN WASHINGTON WILKINSON YAZOO
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Storms produce strong wind gusts, heavy rain in Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Storms moved through the metro area Friday bringing down trees and knocking out power to areas of the metro. Wind gusts up to 70 mph were reported. Lightning strikes were plentiful and heavy rain fell across Central Mississippi. A tree fell onto a home on Brownlee...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Tree falls on Jackson home during severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors are working to cleanup the damage left behind after severe weather moved through the city on Friday, June 10. A tree fell on a home on Brownlee Drive. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. Neighbors also reported trees down on Choctaw Road and Ridgewood Road. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two men killed in interstate shooting in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men died in an interstate shooting that happened during a chase from Holmes to Yazoo County on Friday, May 27. The Yazoo Herald reported three men from Holmes County were driving on the interstate around 5:00 p.m. when the driver claims another car pulled beside them and began shooting […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Officials want event promoter shut down in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo County officials are looking into ways to stop a promoter from hosting events in the county. This comes after a shooting that happened at an event in Vaughan. The Yazoo Herald reported the event was held on private land at 281 Thomas Road. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman injured in crash on Highway 3 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 80-year-old Jackson woman was injured in a single-car crash in Warren County on Sunday, June 12. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) officials said Lydia Pitts was driving south around 4:04 p.m. on Highway 3 in a Honda CR-V. Pitts said she fell asleep, left the roadway and overturned near Bell […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Lafayette County woman among Holmes College nursing graduates

The Holmes Community College Grenada Campus held a Pinning Ceremony for the graduating Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) Class of 2022 on May 10 on campus in the Corey Forum. Gabrielle N. McAnally of Lafayette County is one of forty-one students that graduated from the program. The Class of 2022 includes:...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Fatal car accident on HWY 145

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - First responders were on the scene of a two-car crash on Highway 145, south of the Evangel Temple Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead. Several others were injured in the crash and were transported to local hospitals.
MERIDIAN, MS
WAPT

Clinton alderman laid to rest

CLINTON, Miss. — A Clinton alderman was laid to rest Monday. Ward 3's William "Bill" Barnett died Thursday. He had served the city of Clinton since July of 2009. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
CLINTON, MS
WJTV.com

Focused on Mississippi: Model T school bus is running

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News has been following the restoration of a Model T school bus, and we got the opportunity to take a ride in it this week. Kirk Hill, of Mendenhall, is a Model T expert and was the first person to call when Britt McAlpin found the school bus his grandmother had ridden to school more than 80 years ago.
MENDENHALL, MS
WJTV 12

Petition filed to build subdivision in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Sandeep “Sunny” Sethi with Sunray Investments LLC is seeking a conditional use permit for a subdivision development at the property on Northpark Drive and Old Canton Road. The Northside Sun reported the petition asks for the rezoning of the property that’s currently zoned C2-A. The petition stated there is a demand […]
RIDGELAND, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Forest, MS – Two Injured During Head-On Crash on Hwy 35

According to sources, the incident took place at about 3:50 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 35 near the Pearl River Bridge, just outside of the city limits in Forest. Leake County Deputies, the Carthage Fire Department, highway patrol officers, and paramedics all responded to reports of a head-on collision between two vehicles that resulted in a vehicle rollover.
FOREST, MS
localmemphis.com

Drivers get ready to go around and around in Senatobia

SENATOBIA, Miss — Officials in Tate County, Mississippi, are working to improve infrastructure in the area. They're getting two new roundabouts on Main Street in Senatobia paid for by the state. ABC24 Photojournalist Sheila Whaley spoke with the mayor of Senatobia and the director of the Economic Development Foundation...
SENATOBIA, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – All Lanes Closed After Injury Crash at MS-328 & MS-7

Paramedics were seen giving assistance to the collision victims. Local media did not mention the seriousness of the connected injuries. All lanes were temporarily closed. No further updates have been provided. Local officials are in charge of an ongoing investigation on the cause of the crash. Our thoughts are with...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

5-year-old shot, killed inside vehicle on Bailey Avenue in Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced early Monday morning that Robert Jackson was captured. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a five-year-old was shot and killed in Jackson. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue Sunday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened during a domestic altercation between […]
JACKSON, MS

