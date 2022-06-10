Man arrested in late-night shootout near busy Carson Street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police have arrested a suspect connected to a weekend shooting on the South Side.

Christopher Young, 27, is facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and receiving stolen property.

Gunshots rang out at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday near the bar Finn McCools as late-night revelers lined the sidewalks of Carson Street. Officers responded to 15th Street and found two gunshot victims, one of them being Young, according to his arrest report.

As the victim was walking away, surveillance video obtained by KDKA-TV appears to show Young firing shots and the victim falling to the ground. A friend of that victim, described in the affidavit as "Victim 2," shoots back, hitting Young multiple times, according to the affidavit. That friend can later be seen dragging his friend to safety.

When police arrived at the scene, they detained "Victim 2," who had stashed his gun and that of the other victim in a nearby alley. But the guns were registered, and he showed police his permit to carry a concealed weapon. Neither man will apparently face charges, as police say Young was the aggressor and "Victim 2" acted in self-defense.

The video obtained by KDKA-TV (below) on Friday morning shows a chaotic scene on Carson Street, about a block or two from where the gunshots rang out.

Young is still in the hospital under guard and is expected to be arraigned after he is released. He has been upgraded from critical condition.

The person he's accused of shooting also has been upgraded, but, like Young, he is still in the hospital.

In response to the uptick in recent late-night shootings, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey announced he plans to walk the streets after midnight this weekend.