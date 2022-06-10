ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man arrested in late-night shootout near busy Carson Street

By Andy Sheehan
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IgI3m_0g6oLgLb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CGbTb_0g6oLgLb00
Police issue arrest warrant in late-night shootout near busy Carson Street 01:58

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police have arrested a suspect connected to a weekend shooting on the South Side.

Christopher Young, 27, is facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and receiving stolen property.

Gunshots rang out at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday near the bar Finn McCools as late-night revelers lined the sidewalks of Carson Street. Officers responded to 15th Street and found two gunshot victims, one of them being Young, according to his arrest report.

As the victim was walking away, surveillance video obtained by KDKA-TV appears to show Young firing shots and the victim falling to the ground. A friend of that victim, described in the affidavit as "Victim 2," shoots back, hitting Young multiple times, according to the affidavit. That friend can later be seen dragging his friend to safety.

When police arrived at the scene, they detained "Victim 2," who had stashed his gun and that of the other victim in a nearby alley. But the guns were registered, and he showed police his permit to carry a concealed weapon. Neither man will apparently face charges, as police say Young was the aggressor and "Victim 2" acted in self-defense.

The video obtained by KDKA-TV (below) on Friday morning shows a chaotic scene on Carson Street, about a block or two from where the gunshots rang out.

(Story continues below the video)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uRxxg_0g6oLgLb00
Video shows late-night chaos after shots fired near busy Carson Street 01:11

Young is still in the hospital under guard and is expected to be arraigned after he is released. He has been upgraded from critical condition.

The person he's accused of shooting also has been upgraded, but, like Young, he is still in the hospital.

In response to the uptick in recent late-night shootings, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey announced he plans to walk the streets after midnight this weekend.

Comments / 5

pam mcknight
4d ago

Mayor GaineyShouldn’t announce to the public that he will walk the streets of South side after midnight he should walk the streets like everyone else does so he can see for himself what the South side has become a violent place

Reply(1)
10
Jason Homot
3d ago

And I'm sure they had a bigger police presence and officers walking the beat. If he really wanted a good look at what's going on he should've done it secretly and not even telling the zone that is in charge of watching over the South Side. Sounded more like a PR stunt

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man arrested after firing shot, pointing gun at people in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man is in custody after police said he was pointing a gun at several people and eventually fired a shot in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were called to the Shell gas station at 1605 5th Avenue just before midnight Sunday for a report of a male with a gun. Dispatch told officers he was pointing the gun at multiple people.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

City of Jeannette Police searching for suspect that shot Orbeez gun at driver

JEANNETTE (KDKA) - A search is underway for a suspect police said shot an Orbeez gun at a woman driving a car. An Orbeez gun shoots gel-like balls and stings on impact. Police said the person wearing black in surveillance footage shot a woman in the face with the Orbeez gun while she was driving. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jeannette Police Department at 724-527-4013.
JEANNETTE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sharon Police Department investigating apparent shooting outside of Dollar General

SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Sharon are investigating a shooting that took place outside of the Dollar General on E. State Street. Just after 9:30 p.m., they were called to the store for reports of a man who had been shot in the parking lot. Once they arrived, there was no victim on scene but there was evidence of gunfire. The victim was later found at a home in Sharon after an ambulance was called. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police do not believe anyone else was hurt in the shooting. Both the victim and the shooter have since been identified and police said that charges are pending.
SHARON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3rd suspect arrested in Washington County grandma's shooting death

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A third suspect has been arrested after a grandma sitting on her front porch in Washington County was shot and killed last month. The Washington County district attorney confirmed another person was arrested in the death of 58-year-old Kristin Barfield but couldn't release the suspect's name, saying court paperwork is sealed to protect witnesses and the investigation's integrity.    According to a previous criminal complaint, 15-year-old Tyriq Moss and 30-year-old Brandon Allen agreed they were going to shoot someone else on the porch, but apparently missed and hit Barfield instead. Police said Allen drove by the home on Ridge Street while he and Moss fired out of the moving vehicle.   Barfield was found by first responders shot in the chest. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.   It's unclear what role the third suspect had in Barfield's death or what charges were filed. Another man was facing charges, but they were later dropped. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman shot inside home in Homewood South

PITTSBURGH — A woman was injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood Monday night. Pittsburgh police said they responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Public safety officials said when officers arrived, they were waved down by several...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Continuing the search for solutions surrounding violence on the South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After walking Carson Street early Saturday morning during the height of the bar hours, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey will return to the South Side on Tuesday night to discuss public safety concerns.Gainey continues to search for solutions to the issues that have plagued the area recently. Everyone involved in trying to find solutions want to reestablish the vibe that has drawn people to the area -- but without the current threat atmosphere.Pittsburgh's South Side is much more than the bar-hopping, trouble-brewing Carson Street canyon that its image has become.It's an eclectic and diverse mix or more than 10,000...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Young
CBS Pittsburgh

Man shot and killed in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS (KDKA) -- A man is dead following an early morning shooting in Penn Hills.Allegheny County Police say the man was shot and killed along Crescent Pines Drive and was found just before 2 a.m.The victim was identified as 27 year old Shawn Brookins, of Verona.Police have not announced any arrests.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Gainey, city leaders discuss South Side violence during town hall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Ed Gainey met with the South Side community at a town hall meeting about the ongoing violence.Business owners and neighborhood residents voiced their concerns on Tuesday in front of the mayor, the director of Pittsburgh Public Safety, Pittsburgh police and Pittsburgh fire. Some people called for more law enforcement. Councilman Bruce Kraus said there are no easy solutions."I'm mad as hell, and I am not going to take this anymore," Kraus said."What we can't do is point the finger at each other," Gainey said. "What we can't do is argue with one another."Gainey, Kraus and other city...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Pittsburgh Police#Violent Crime#Kdka Tv
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Boy, 13, hospitalized after Terrace Village shooting

A 13-year-old boy was hurt Saturday in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Terrace Village neighborhood, according to police. The child was hospitalized conscious and alert after being shot in the hand, a public information officer said. The shooting was reported on Rose Street around 6:45 p.m., according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Police: Man strangles brother during argument over moving

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police say he strangled his brother during an argument. Zachary Ferris, 26, physically assaulted his brother at his home along 17th Avenue on June 11 when his brother told him he could not help him move his personal items out of his home, according […]
ALTOONA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge denies release of former Army Ranger charged with assaulting police at Capitol riot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge has denied the release of a former Army Ranger from the Pittsburgh area who is charged with assaulting police at the Capitol on Jan. 6.The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Robert Morss of Glenshaw argued that he should get out of jail because of government delays in the discovery process. But the judge ruled that those delays can't be avoided because Morss is on trial with eight other people.In July 2020, the former part-time Shaler school teacher was also ordered to remain in jail.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Peters Township police chief supports bill for radar to catch speeding drivers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local police chief is pushing to get radar for police officers across the state. Pennsylvania is the only state that does not allow municipal police to use radar. That's why Peters Township Police Chief Douglas Grimes is pushing to change that. He said using radar is the most effective way to track speeders.Grimes said the biggest complaint he gets from residents involves speeding, and he anticipates it getting worse."We continue to see increasing growth and population in the South Hills here, particularly Peters Township," said Grimes.His officers track speeders using several devices like stopwatches, VASCAR, NRAD and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
56K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy