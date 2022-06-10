ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Hasbulla Fighting Abdu Rozik In The UFC?

By James Grimditch
 3 days ago
19-year old social media superstar Hasbulla Magomedov is set to fight fellow social media celebrity Abdu Rozik in a UFC bout as Dana White teases a potential date for the much anticipated exhibition. Hasbulla, nicknamed ‘the mini Khabib’ and Rozik both suffer from Growth Hormone deficiency, due to faulty...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Valentina Shevchenko surviving scare from Taila Santos to defend gold at UFC 275

Valentina Shevchenko’s reign over the women’s flyweight division continued on Saturday with her latest title defense against Taila Santos at UFC 275. Shevchenko (23-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) registered her seventh consecutive title defense at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, earning a split decision victory over Santos (19-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) in the co-main event matchup.
UFC
PWMania

Another WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Injured

WWE revealed that Ridge Holland is currently injured. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre faced off in the first Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier on this week’s SmackDown on FOX, which ended in a No Contest. Sheamus was accompanied to the ring by only Butch this week. During the broadcast, Michael Cole mentioned that Holland had suffered a knee injury the night before and is temporarily on the shelf.
WWE
MiddleEasy

Blac Chyna Lackluster In Celebrity Boxing Match With Alysia Magen Refereed By Rashad Evans- Highlights

Blac Chyna put in a lackluster performance against Alysia Magen. The two ladies participated in a celebrity exhibition bout in Miami, Florida. Reality star Blac Chyna took on Alysia Magen in the main event of the night. The card also featured radio personality Headkrack vs. Kimbo Slice Jr., Cisco Rosado vs. Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Ojanin Noa, and Kenny Rock vs. The Real World’s Josh Colom.
MIAMI, FL
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Dana White
ClutchPoints

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell’s strong message on Cain Velasquez sitting in jail for trying to kill molester

The entire UFC world is backing Cain Velasquez right now as the former Heavyweight champion sits in jail. He’s facing felony charges after attempting to murder a man who molested a relative. Many support Velasquez as they understand his actions. Hall of Fame legend Chuck Liddell weighs in on the situation, as he’d like to see the former champ released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Worried Ric Flair Could “Drop Dead” in Upcoming Match

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco discussed Ric Flair’s return to the ring on July 30th in Nashville, Tennessee. “I told him how much I appreciate his career and how much I appreciate the friendship all these years, and that I’m concerned, not as a foe or anything, but I’m concerned as a lifelong friend. He’s one of my longest running friends. You look around during our era and there’s not many left. He had gone through such horrific health issues the last couple of years. If you’re a friend, you don’t want to see a friend do that. You just don’t want to see it. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll probably get heat again when this gets out. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll tune into the internet, but I’m just not going to contribute by watching it. My thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair.”
WWE
MMA Fighting

UFC 275 live blog: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos

This is the UFC 275 live blog for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos, the flyweight title fight on Saturday in Singapore. Shevchenko is currently the top-ranked pound-for-pound female fighter in the world and arguably the best fighter in the world, period. The flyweight champion has had a stranglehold on the 125-pound division for four years, defending her title six times. A win tonight will give Shevchenko the record for most title defenses by a female UFC champion in a single division and move her into a tie for fifth all-time for title defenses, behind only the likes of Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, and Georges St-Pierre.
UFC
Wrestling World

New details on Stephanie McMahon's status

In the last month, we have reported how Stephanie McMahon, vice president of WWE, a family company for three generations now, wanted to temporarily abandon her role in the management to take a break, to be able to spend time with the family, to fix some problems at the moment not yet well defined nor declared in a personal way.
WWE
mmanews.com

Fighters React to Valentina Shevchenko Holding Off Santos

Valentina Shevchenko is still your UFC women’s flyweight champion after just holding off Taila Santos at UFC 275. Shevchenko entered the fight with six successful title defenses as flyweight champion. “Bullet” has clearly established herself as one of the most dominant champions in mixed martial arts (MMA) history.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Dana White: ‘Insane’ that Valentina Shevchenko is such a massive favorite over Taila Santos

Valentina Shevchenko is arguably the UFC’s most dominant champion, but UFC president Dana White warns not to underestimate her next challenger. On Saturday, Shevchenko goes for the seventh straight defense of her flyweight title when she faces Taila Santos in the co-main event of UFC 275 in Kallang, Singapore. Betting sites have installed the defending champion as a heavy favorite (the current line on DraftKings Sportsbook has Shevchenko at -630) and few are giving the relatively unknown Santos a chance.
UFC
UFC
Combat Sports
Dubai
Instagram
Sports
HollywoodLife

Blac Chyna Gets Knocked Down In Boxing Match After Lunging At Opponent

Blac Chyna, 34, had one heck of a Celebrity Boxing Match with Alysia Magen over the weekend! The former girlfriend of Rob Kardashian lunged at the fitness model in the ring at one point after she reportedly gave off a Kardashian-themed diss and things got pretty heated. Chyna was also knocked down by her opponent before she got back up in the fight and the judges eventually ended it all in a tie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Young to face off against rapper in boxing match

Swaggy P is about to become Swinging P. TMZ Sports reported this week that retired former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young will be fighting rapper Blueface in a celebrity boxing match on July 30. The bout will take place at Crypto.com Arena as part of the “Social Gloves: No More Talk” event headlined by YouTubers Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib.
COMBAT SPORTS
Decider.com

Blac Chyna vs. Alysia Magen Celebrity Boxing Live Stream: How To Watch on FITE TV

It’s going down live in Miami, Florida: the celebrity boxing match returns tonight with reality star Blac Chyna vs. Alysia Magen in the main event! The card also features radio personality Headkrack vs. Kimbo Slice Jr., Cisco Rosado vs. Jennifer Lopez‘s ex-husband Ojani Noa, and Kenny Rock vs. The Real World’s Josh Colon. Former UFC champion Rashad Evans is the celebrity referee, Flava Flav is the ring announcer, and Omarosa is the celebrity commentator.
MIAMI, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Naomi Shares First Tweet Since WWE Suspension

WWE Superstar Naomi took to Twitter since her WWE suspension. As noted, on the May 16 episode of “WWE Raw.” Naomi and Sasha Banks were supposed to face Asuka, Becky Lynch, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. to decide on a new challenger to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The match was changed due to Banks and Naomi leaving the building during the broadcast.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Chandler wants Conor McGregor at 170-pounds to be 'his biggest, his baddest, his most dangerous' version

The ball is in Conor McGregor’s court, but Michael Chandler and Dana White are game for the potential matchup between UFC stars. The former Bellator champion turned UFC bonus machine in Chandler (23-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC) wants the biggest name in the sport and doesn’t really care what weight class it’s in. After his Knockout of the Year candidate of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, Chandler got the wheels turning with a firey call out of the former two-division champion.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Undefeated MMA fighter Sharaputdin Magomedov under investigation after stomping a man over public affection (Video)

MMA prospect Sharaputdin Magomedov is under investigation after assaulting a man in an incident earlier this year. There are plenty of exciting stars out there in the world of mixed martial arts just waiting to break out into the limelight. Many are spread across the entire globe but in recent years, we’ve seen a real emergence of talent from the region of Dagestan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bjpenndotcom

Julianna Pena expects a more focused version of Amanda Nunes at UFC 277: “I think that I lit a gas can of fire right underneath her behind”

Julianna Pena believes she “lit a gas can of fire right underneath” the behind of Amanda Nunes with her upset win at UFC 269. Pena (11-4 MMA) captured the promotions women’s bantamweight title with a second round submission victory over Nunes (21-5 MMA) last December (see that here). It was a stunning upset in terms of betting odds, but one that did not come as a surprise to ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ and her supporters.
UFC
