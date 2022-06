As the final season of the hit Tim Allen’s sitcom series, Last Man Standing came to a close, it also brought some major closure for fans of the TV comedian. So much so, in fact, that viewers even got an update on another one of Tim Allen’s characters, Tim Taylor from the hit 1990s series Home Improvement. This update comes as Last Man Standing showrunners use some impressive TV magic in order to create an epic crossover event. However, putting together this iconic sitcom moment came with a few complications.

