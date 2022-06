SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A local man got quite the scare Monday morning after he was attacked by a coyote in a Swampscott parking lot. Officers say the victim was smoking a cigarette outside of his truck on Paradise Road just after 6:00 a.m. He was on his phone and wasn’t paying attention when a coyote snuck up and bit him on the calf, according to police.

