There's more the Michigan's Upper Peninsula than just waterfalls and lighthouses. When most people think of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, they think of beautiful forests, waterfalls, lighthouses, and just natural beauty. As they should. However, there is so much more to see and do on a vacation there with family in friends. Check out the list below of new things you can try that you may not know about.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO