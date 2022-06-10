ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Latest news on Edge's status

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 3 days ago
Edge is undoubtedly one of the most iconic wrestlers of any era, having won a whopping 31 titles during his long career. In addition to being an eleven-time world champion, the Canadian veteran has held the Intercontinental title five times and the United States Championship once (making him the twelfth wrestler...

Michael Hall
3d ago

Hello Vince Russo ! You’re not as smart as you are. Sounds like you got a vendetta against Edge, however it’s going to backfire on very seriously

stillrealtous.com

Batista Refused To Shake Former WWE Star’s Hand

In any given wrestling locker room there are always a wide variety of personalities, but those different personalities don’t always get along. It seems that Batista and Shelly Martinez (FKA Ariel in WWE) didn’t always see eye to eye as she explained that they didn’t have the best relationship while speaking with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. According to Shelly, there was tension between her and Batista stemming from Batista’s relationship, and Shelly’s friendship, with former WWE star Melina.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Worried Ric Flair Could “Drop Dead” in Upcoming Match

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco discussed Ric Flair’s return to the ring on July 30th in Nashville, Tennessee. “I told him how much I appreciate his career and how much I appreciate the friendship all these years, and that I’m concerned, not as a foe or anything, but I’m concerned as a lifelong friend. He’s one of my longest running friends. You look around during our era and there’s not many left. He had gone through such horrific health issues the last couple of years. If you’re a friend, you don’t want to see a friend do that. You just don’t want to see it. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll probably get heat again when this gets out. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll tune into the internet, but I’m just not going to contribute by watching it. My thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair.”
WWE
MMA Fighting

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk full fight video

The Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk full fight video showcases one of the great fights in UFC history. At UFC 248 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili put her title on the line against former UFC champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the co-main event. Weili...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rhea Ripley
Finn Balor
Damian Priest
Vince Russo
Randy Orton
WWE releases a statement on Edge

In the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall Of Famer Edge was kicked out of his stable, Judgment Day, which he formed with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, also welcoming Finn Bálor who brutally attacked him. WWE, following this attack that landed Edge, in today's episode of...
WWE
Sonya Deville has a lot of problems right now

In August 2020, a 24-year-old boy was arrested, who had been trying for almost eight years to kidnap Sonya Deville, constantly stalking her on social media and making the life of the WWE athlete truly impossible, who in fear called the police several times, until the final arrest occurred one night.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PWMania

Another WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Injured

WWE revealed that Ridge Holland is currently injured. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre faced off in the first Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier on this week’s SmackDown on FOX, which ended in a No Contest. Sheamus was accompanied to the ring by only Butch this week. During the broadcast, Michael Cole mentioned that Holland had suffered a knee injury the night before and is temporarily on the shelf.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling Legend Announces His Retirement From The Ring

Keiji Mutoh, best known for his portrayal of The Great Muta in WCW and NJPW, announced his impending in-ring retirement at the “Cyberfest Festival” earlier today. Muta, currently signed to Pro Wrestling Noah, appeared at the joint project of DDT, Noah, and Tokyo Joshi Pro, and announced that he will no longer be competing in the ring after this Spring. He intends to have a final 5 matches before he takes off his boots for good.
WWE
Booker T on a WWE wrestler: I did not like her in her day, no one did

After Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE Championship, many consider it not a good WWE decision, and one of them is Booker T, who gave his opinion in an interview with the Hall of Fame. “I don’t agree with unifying the championships because they’re two different shows,” Booker said on The Hall of Fame podcast, as quoted by Wrestling Inc.
WWE
TMZ.com

Paige Announces She's Leaving WWE, But Vows To Return To Ring Again

Wrestling star Paige says she's leaving the WWE after more than a decade with the org. ... but she added that she has plans to return to the ring someday. The 29-year-old -- whose wrestling story was so unique it actually was adapted into the 2019 flick, "Fighting with My Family" -- shared the emotional news in a statement on her Twitter page Friday.
WWE
The Spun

NASCAR World Is Thinking Of Clint Bowyer On Sunday

NASCAR fans were left scratching their heads at the surprise absence of broadcast Clint Bowyer during the most recent Fox NASCAR broadcast. But today, fans got some pretty surprising news about the former racing star. According to The Athletic, Bowyer will not be a part of today's Toyota/Save Mart 350....
MOTORSPORTS
New details on Stephanie McMahon's status

In the last month, we have reported how Stephanie McMahon, vice president of WWE, a family company for three generations now, wanted to temporarily abandon her role in the management to take a break, to be able to spend time with the family, to fix some problems at the moment not yet well defined nor declared in a personal way.
WWE
Latest update on Sasha Banks and Naomi's status

Sasha Banks and Naomi, former couple champions, had left the arena where the Monday Night Raw show was to be held on May 16 after a major disagreement over the direction of their booking. In fact, initially, the booking of the evening included the participation of both women in a six-pack challenge match in the main event to decree the number one contender for the Raw title held by Bianca Belair, so their exit forced the backstage team to modify quickly the script.
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Makes Her First Tweet Since Walking Out on WWE RAW

Naomi has sent out her first tweet since walking out on WWE. After walking out of WWE RAW due to creative differences, Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely and stripped of their Women’s Tag Team Titles. As PWMania.com previously reported, merchandise for the two stars has been...
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – June 10, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. We are told that Sami Zayn wrestles Riddle and if Riddle wins he gets a Unified title match but if he loses, he will be banned from Smackdown. We see Drew McIntyre in Gorilla Position fighting off Butch before he can go...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Reacts To Riddle Earning Title Match

Roman Reigns reacted to Riddle’s future shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns tweeted, “Now I have to leave the private island …jump on the private yacht ….and then board the private jet just to smash this idiot on #Smackdown Tribal Chief problems.”. Riddle defeated...
WWE
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair may be back soon

Charlotte Flair recently managed to keep the SmackDown champion belt at Wrestlemania 38, against all odds that had been made by the entire WWE Universe, even though she failed to shake off Ronda Rousey altogether. In fact, unfortunately, she lost it shortly after at Wrestlemania Backlash, in a rematch strongly requested by the Baddest Woman on the Planet who made her give in completely in an I Quit Match breaking her arm too, even if obviously it was all a storyline to allow The Queen to take an extended period off stage to marry her Andrade El Idolo.
CHARLOTTE, NC
PWMania

WWE Star Possibly Injured During SmackDown Match

Xia Li may have been injured on Friday’s WWE SmackDown during her defeat to Lacey Evans in a Money in the Bank qualifier. A doctor and a referee checked on Li, who was still in the ring, while Ronda Rousey made her way out to the ring, according to the Mr. Steal Yo Dibs YouTube channel.
WWE
Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

