Liverpool expect to make close to £60 million through player sales this summer, with the club listening to offers for 4 specific players. And that’s the lump sum of money Liverpool hope to bring in even before they sell Sadio Mané who looks to be on his way to Bayern Munich. According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds hope to bring that sort of money in through the sales of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Neco Williams, and Nat Phillips.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO