Giants Decide To Not Have Logan Webb Start Against Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have all the tools necessary to win the World Series this year. After acquiring Freddie Freeman in the offseason, they practically trot out a lineup full of MVP candidates and All-Stars each and every night. The amount of star-power on the team is not matched by any other franchise in baseball, yet somehow, the results haven’t been there for the Dodgers. Especially not lately. After the Giants swept the Dodgers on Sunday, it’s about time fans begin calling for Dave Roberts’ job.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO