(KNSI) – Police made nearly a dozen arrests and found a missing child during a special enforcement campaign in South St. Cloud. The SCPD Community Response Team conducted extra patrols focusing on drug crimes in the neighborhood after complaints from residents. During Friday’s special detail, officers arrested two people for 5th-degree possession of a controlled substance, a person for 4th-degree sales of a controlled substance, one arrest on 4th Degree DWI, one for minor consumption, four warrant arrests, three trespass arrests or tickets, and issued two tickets for other drug offenses.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO