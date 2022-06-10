ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

Free Mornings at Farmington Splash Pad

mymoinfo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Farmington) The Farmington Water Park and Splash Pad is open for the summer. City...

www.mymoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymoinfo.com

Public Invited to Check Out Ham Radio Field Day Coming to Farmington

(Farmington) Every June, more than 40-thousand ham radio operators throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio’s science, skill and their service to our communities and country. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach and technical skills all in a single...
FARMINGTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Farmington, MO
Government
City
Farmington, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
kfmo.com

Fire Damages Storage Units

Several storage units on Bray Road west of Farmington are destroyed after a fire Sunday morning. Reports show firemen were called about 7:45 with members of the Doe Run Fire Department the first to arrive. Nine units were damaged at the building located near 3451 Bray Road. There were no injuries reported in the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation and it's not thought to be suspicious. The Doe Run, Wolf Creek, Pilot Knob, Farmington, Fredercktown, Desoto Rural, Cherokee Pass, Park Hills, Leadwood, Bismarck, Big Rive Bonne Terre, Rock Community, Leadington, and Desloge Fire Departments responded.
FARMINGTON, MO
KMOV

Aspen Dental to offer free services to veterans

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Aspen Dental is working to make sure local veterans have access to dental care. On Saturday, multiple dental offices around the area will offer free services for veterans. There are six participating offices in St. Louis, Mo. 640 W Karsch Blvd, Farmington, MO 63640. 627...
mymoinfo.com

Additions Coming To The City Of Steelville

(Steelville) The Steelville City council met last Monday. Regional Radio caught up with Mayor Pro-Tem Jason Ward. He says the city and the public school are working together on a project. Ward mentioned that Jacob Beers from the MTB Steelville Collective stopped by and wanted to add additional trails to...
STEELVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Charles Junior Tinnin – Service 06/13/22 at 1 p.m.

Charles Junior Tinnin of Farmington died Thursday at the age of 87. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 1 at the Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Burial will be at the Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Junior Tinnin is Monday from 11:30 until 1 at the...
FARMINGTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Park#The Splash#For The Summer#Farmington Splash Pad
Washington Missourian

Gateway Fiber to expand into Washington this fall

Starting in August, Gateway Fiber will begin phase one of its construction and expansion in Franklin County. “Now that we have made this decision, we will get going pretty quickly,” said Chris Surde, Gateway Fiber president. A formal announcement from the company will be released later this week. Officials...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
mymoinfo.com

Take Precautions for Heat Wave that Starts Sunday

(Farmington) Our first taste of extreme, hot temperatures and high humidity is going to be here for the next few days, starting Sunday. Luke Turnbough says the American Red Cross is urging residents to take precautions.
FARMINGTON, MO
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Dinosaur Bones Found in Small Missouri Town Named Best To Visit

Who would have thought a small town in Missouri with less than 5,000 people is more famous than St. Louis, Missouri. Ste. Genevieve has been named one of the 15 Best Small Towns to Visit in 2022 by the Smithsonian Magazine which begs the question why is the Smithsonian recognizing this small town? Well, it's not for its history of being founded by the French in the 1700s or the fact it has some of the French-colonial structures still up. Nope, it has everything to do with the discovery of dinosaur bones.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Black bear sighting reported in Fenton

FENTON, Mo. — A black bear was spotted roaming the streets Saturday morning in Fenton. The Fenton Precinct of the St. Louis County Police Department confirmed Saturday that a bear had been reported in the area of Saline Road. Police said the bear was last scene moving east toward...
FENTON, MO
FOX2Now

Six Flags St. Louis launches new annual pass program

EUREKA, Mo. – Six Flags has launched a new annual pass program, replacing the season pass program offered in St. Louis and other U.S. locations for several years. For the first time ever, guests now have the opportunity to purchase a pass that allows them to visit specific Six Flags parks anytime they are open within 12 months after purchase. The annual pass replaces the traditional season pass, which gave pass-holders access to the park for the duration of a specific season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Car runs into the Mobile On the Run building in Festus

(Festus) Four people were injured as a vehicle crashed into the Mobile On the Run gas station convenience store on Friday afternoon. The incident took place around 3:15 breaking the front door and other glass in the front of the store. Those injured in the accident were taken by Joachim-Plattin Ambulance personnel to Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City, Festus. It was rumored the driver who drove into the building suffered a medical condition that caused the incident. Mobile On the Run was closed to the public on Friday afternoon.
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson College Fieldhouse floor removal uncovers a bit of history

(Hillsboro) Jefferson College is currently going through the process of replacing the wood floor at the fieldhouse for the first time since its construction in 1968. Director of Marketing and Public Relations at the college, Roger Barrentine says while in the process of tearing up the floor, a bit of history was found underneath.
HILLSBORO, MO
Washington Missourian

Cajun Festival on the menu for downtown Washington next weekend

The Washington Farmers’ Market and Main Street will have a Cajun twist June 17 during the eighth annual Washington Cajun Festival put on by the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce. The festival will include live music from Illinois-based band Dennis Stroughmatt and Creole Stomp, Cajun cuisine and drinks, said...
WASHINGTON, MO
lutheranmuseum.com

Pfau from Frohna to Wentzville to Murphysboro

Martin Pfau took a roundabout way to find his bride in Jacob, Illinois. And even then, I have no idea how these two managed to meet one another. His bride is today’s birthday girl, but the only documentation for her being born on this day is found in the books of Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob, Illinois. As it is, I am situated in Minnesota for a couple of days and cannot even display the one record that has her date of birth. However, let’s begin with Martin.
MURPHYSBORO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy