Ipswich Contractor Sentenced For $1.8M Payroll Tax Scheme

An Ipswich man who ran several Massachusetts businesses was sentenced to a one-year house arrest for manipulating his payroll to avoid paying over $1.8 million in taxes, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts reports.

George Vasiliades, age 58, increased his business profits by lying about the size of his companies to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from 2008 to 2013, the office reports.

Some of his businesses included Alpine Property Services, Boston Central Management, Delta Labor Company, Olympic Painting & Roofing and Turnpike General Contracting, the office reports.

Vasiliades also paid some employees through shell corporations or bank accounts that were unconnected to his corporate payroll. These wages would ultimately go unreported to the IRS, the office said.

Additionally, Vasiliades partially paid another employee in nontaxable and false expense reimbursements, the office reports. Vasiliades pleaded guilty to 17 counts of failure to collect, among other charges, in December 2021.

In addition to his one year of home confinement, Vasiliades must also pay more than $1.8 million in restitution and a $200,000 fine, the office reports.

