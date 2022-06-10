Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar stood by a fresh 20-year peak on Tuesday and just about everything else nursed losses as investors braced for aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes and a possible recession. After a hot U.S. inflation reading on Friday, markets have scrambled to price in...
HONG KONG, June 14 (Reuters) - Asian shares tumbled on Tuesday after Wall Street officially entered bear market territory and bond yields hit a two-decade high on fears aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes would push the world's largest economy into recession. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS)...
