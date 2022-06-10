ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

Perry Chamber holds ribbon cutting at Lynn Hulgan Insurance Agency - State Farm

 3 days ago

The Perry Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Lynn Hulgan Insurance...

www.theperrychief.com

1380kcim.com

Farmers In The Greene County Area Gathered In Churdan To Expresses Concerns Of Landus Closing Co-op’s

Several farmers in the listening area gathered in Churdan today (Friday) and expressed their concerns about Landus Cooperative closing facilities within the region. Perry Parker, a farmer from Churdan and former President of the Greene County Farm Bureau, attended the meeting and expressed his concerns about the closing. Landus representatives...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Cattle herd runs at large north of Perry Saturday evening

A herd of cattle was seen running at large in Boone County Saturday evening, kicking up its heels and living its best life while its minder tried to corral it. The herd, numbering upwards of 100, was first seen traveling eastbound just east of C Avenue on 335th Street, a b-level granular-surface roadway west of Iowa Highway 144 north of Perry.
PERRY, IA
theperrychief.com

Perry Community Schools to participate in Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program

Perry Community Schools was recently awarded a $745,557 competitive grant as part of a new Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program to grow Iowa’s educator talent pipeline and support expansion of registered apprenticeships in schools across the state. Clark Wicks, Perry superintendent, said the apprenticeship grant “will allow...
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry outage hits Perry Monday morning

The Perry Police Department confirms that an electrical power outage is affecting residents across the town. Power was lost about 6:35 a.m. ThePerryNews.com will update this story as information becomes available.
PERRY, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Board of Supervisors to Consider Resolutions for LDJ Manufacturing

The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in a regular session on Tuesday. The board will hold a public hearing and consider the adoption of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget amendment. The board will consider an Underwriting Engagement Services Agreement with D.A. Davidson for the Pleasantville Adkins Development project. The board will consider resolutions for the LDJ project on Highway 163. They will consider a resolution for an Iowa Department of Transportation Agreement for a Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy Program grant, and an agreement for engineering services with Garden and Associates for the LDJ Manufacturing project.
MARION COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

City-owned café on Des Moines Riverwalk closes

DES MOINES, Iowa — A building built to revitalize the space by the Des Moines River downtown is now vacant. The Hub Spot on the Principal Riverwalk officially closed to the public this week after nearly a decade of operation. The restaurant’s management posted a farewell message to Facebook two weeks before the closure. The […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Paraeducator Apprenticeship grant winners announced

DES MOINES, Iowa — The winners of the Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship program were announced on Thursday. A total of 19 school districts will be receiving grant money to introduce this program in the 2022-2023 school year. Some of those districts include Des Moines Independent Community School District, Johnston Community School District, Newton Community School District, […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Minburn house fire brings response from area agencies

MINBURN, Iowa — The Minburn Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday that largely destroyed the 132-year-old structure. No injuries were reported. The blaze at 501 Baker St. was reported about 1 a.m. in the two-story house, owned by Anthony M. Knudson, according to county records.
MINBURN, IA
Radio Iowa

Glidden man cleared in poaching case, questions DNR tactics

A Carroll County man who was recently acquitted of several poaching charges says he has a warning for deer hunters and questions the tactics of the Iowa DNR. Sixty-one-year-old Kenneth Snyder of Glidden was found not guilty on four counts of illegal possession of antlered whitetail deer. Snyder says the experience led him to this advice for hunters.
GLIDDEN, IA
KCCI.com

Wind and hail strips Iowa farm's crops to nothing

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Last week's storm destroyed several crops for one Iowa farm about an hour away from Council Bluffs. They were still able to make it out to Sunday's Omaha Farmer's Market but Bridgewater Farms has new challenges ahead, KETV reports. Usually, Bridgewater Farms has a lot...
OMAHA, NE
Axios Des Moines

3 affordable private pools to rent near Des Moines

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.1. Fantastic backyard getaway Photo courtesy of Swimply.comHost your next gathering at this private pool, which features a diving board, slide and covered patio.Location: Windsor Heights.Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 additional per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 25.2. Cherry Blossom Oasis Photo courtesy of Swimply.comKick back at this backyard getaway that offers a grassy area for yard games, fire pit and hammock.Location: Ankeny.Cost: $50 per hour for up to five guests ($15 additional per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20.3. Central Iowa Oasis Photo courtesy of Swimply.comTake a dip in this secluded pool, with ample space for gathering with friends and family.Location: West Des Moines.Cost: $54-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 additional per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 40.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds hopes to alleviate Iowa’s teacher shortage with $45 million apprenticeship program

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Schools across Iowa are facing an unprecedented shortage of teachers, KCCI reported. Now, the state is turning to high school students to help. This week, Gov. Kim Reynolds unveiled a new apprenticeship she says will help create 500 new paraeducators and 500 new teachers. The $45 million investment will create programs in 19 Iowa school districts, including Des Moines, Johnston and Waukee.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Short-Lived Thunderstorm Rolls Through Greene County Saturday

A brief and fast-moving severe thunderstorm interrupted programming on KGRA 98.9FM Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service issues a severe thunderstorm warning for Greene County at 5:03pm. The main radar-indicated threats were heavy rainfall, lightning and hail. However, only heavy rainfall and strong winds were confirmed. The warning was allowed to expire at 5:26pm.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Staffing Issues Spread to Iowa's Local Governments

(KMAland) -- Local governments in Iowa say they're not immune to hiring challenges seen in the private sector, which is prompting municipalities to rethink how they can attract people to take on roles centered around public service. Alan Kemp, executive director of the Iowa League of Cities, said it has...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Casey’s CEO discusses issues with surging gas prices

The CEO of the Ankeny-based Casey’s convenience store chain talked today about gas prices during the quarterly conference call for investors. Darren Rebelez says it is constantly changing. “This is an extremely volatile environment right now. When I was in the military, we would call this a VUCA environment, which is an acronym for volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous,” Rebelez says. “I think all of those words describe what we’re experiencing in fuel right now.”
ANKENY, IA
KCRG.com

US Senators unveil gun reform agreement

The Iowa Cubs may have been out of town this weekend, but they still helped some little leaguers in Des Moines get the "big league" treatment. Team Iowa brings home medals from Special Olympics USA Games. Updated: 5 hours ago. This year's Special Olympics USA Games wrapped up over the...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Permanent tribute in Ankeny honors the legacy of two young heroes

ANKENY, Iowa — Two children from Ankeny killed in a car crash 12 years ago became heroes by donating their organs. Friday, the state unveiled a permanent tribute to honor their legacy. The honor comes in the form of a plaque. This one was installed at the Ankeny Driver’s...
ANKENY, IA

