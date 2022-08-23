Paramount Plus original series: everything on and coming to the streaming service

Since its 2021 launch, Paramount Plus has built a solid roster of original series, shows and movies across all genres.

We're talking dramatic series, reality series, comedies, thrillers and documentaries. There's also a resurgence of old-school music series from the world of MTV, VH1 and BET. For many, it's enough to justify the Paramount Plus price or at the very least give the streaming service a go with the Paramount Plus free trial .

And none of this is even counting all the live sports on Paramount Plus , including regional NFL games , college football , European and Brazilian football and more.

The list of new and great shows on Paramount Plus is long and it's going to keep on growing. (And don't forget about all the movies on Paramount Plus, too!) So let's just get into it. Here's the slate of shows you can expect to find on Paramount Plus right now and in the coming months ahead.

Paramount Plus originals — released

Drama

1883

F ollows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

Blood & Treasure

An antiquities expert teams up with an art thief to catch a terrorist who funds his attacks using stolen artifacts.

Coyote

The story of Ben Clemens (Michael Chiklis), who after 32 years as a border patrol agent is forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of the United States. Now exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Ben will start to question his black and white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties.

The Envoys

Two priests travel from the Vatican to Mexico, where they must verify the alleged healings of another priest who mysteriously disappears. Their lives, as well as their faith, are pushed to the limit when they discover the psychiatric community on the outskirts of town, that seems to hide more than one secret regarding the healing priest and his disappearance.

Evil

A skeptical female clinical psychologist joins a priest-in-training and a blue-collar contractor as they investigate supposed miracles, demonic possession, and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there's a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

Halo

In its adaptation for Paramount Plus, Halo will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001, dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. Halo will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.

The Good Fight

A spinoff of the popular CBS series The Good Wife, lawyer Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski must start a new law firm from scratch after losing her entire life's savings.

Interrogation

A true-crime series based on a case that spans more than 20 years, in which a young man was charged and convicted of brutally murdering his mother. After being sentenced to life in prison, he continued to fight to prove his innocence.

Mayor of Kingstown

The McLusky family are power brokers tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

The Offer

Based on Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-before-seen experiences of making The Godfather .

SEAL Team

A military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them.

Skymed

Life, death and drama at 20,000 feet, Skymed weaves together intense character journeys and high-stakes medical rescues, as we follow the triumphs, heartbreaks and tribulations of budding nurses and pilots flying air ambulances in remote Northern Canada. They’re all in over their heads, and on their own, with no one to rely on but each other.

The Stand

Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.

Star Trek: Discovery

Ten years before Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise, the USS Discovery discovers new worlds and lifeforms as one Starfleet officer learns to understand all things alien.

Star Trek: Picard

Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation . The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.

Star Trek: Strange New World

The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise , as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Tell Me A Story

The world’s most beloved fairy tales are reimagined them as dark and twisted psychological thrillers.

The Twilight Zone

An updated version of the classic anthology series featuring various tales of science fiction, mystery, and horror.

When You Least Expect It

This Spanish-language drama (available dubbed in English) explores the healing journey of five strangers, each dealing with the loss of a loved one, whose lives intersect in a group therapy session. The feel-good drama recounts the moments that derive from death while optimistically portraying how, despite the wounds, it is possible to laugh, love and, most importantly, live again.

Comedy

The Game

New players offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football while trying to keep their souls as they play The Game.

Guilty Party

A discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career by latching on to the story of a young mother sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband, crimes she claims she didn't commit.

The Harper House

An animated comedy that follows an overconfident female head of a household as she struggles to regain a higher status for herself and for her family of oddballs after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of an Arkansas small town.

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head

The animated duo are back and dumber than ever. Voiced by creator Mike Judge, Beavis and Butt-Head are here to confound common sense, torment each other and showcase some of the dumbest comedy imaginable.

No Activity

Two low-level cops who have spent too much time in a car; two criminals who are kept in the dark; two dispatch workers who haven't really clicked; and two Mexican tunnelers who are in a small space considering they've only just met.

Players

Follows a fictional pro "League of Legends" esports team as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together.

Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon

On a mission to track down the one and only Q, the one behind all QAnon conspiracies, Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon follows the deputies from the Reno Sheriff’s Department as they get stuck at a QAnon convention at sea, ultimately escaping only to discover that they’ve landed at Jeffrey Epstein’s old island.

South Park: Post COVID

What happened to the children who lived through the pandemic? Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny survived, but will never be the same post COVID.

South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID

If Stan, Kyle and Cartman could just work together, they could go back in time to make sure COVID never happened and save Kenny’s life. In South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID, traveling back to the past seems to be the easy answer until they meet Victor Chaos.

South Park: The Streaming Wars

C artman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills, while an epic conflict unfolds and threatens South Park’s very existence.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

The support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, have to keep up with their duties, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News

A cast of animated characters, led by anchor James Smartwood, lampooning top news stories and interviewing real-world guests.

Why Women Kill

An anthology series that follows three women in different decades all living in the same house, as they deal with infidelity and betrayals in their marriages.

Younger

Follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure, and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job.

Reality TV

The Challenge: All Stars

Nearly two dozen of the most "iconic, boldest and fiercest" personalities from the original Real World and Road Rules are back for another chance at $500,000 — and their reputations on the line.

Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch

Reunites The Brady Bunch original cast members alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race favorites as they recreate the iconic episode, "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?" for an innovative, one-of-a-kind event that uses state-of-the-art technology to transport the cast into the original Brady house.

Queen of the Universe

Fourteen of the world’s fiercest queens vie for the title of "Queen of the Universe" and a cash prize of $250,000. Each episode will showcase the contestants’ vocal prowess as they debut a new musical performance in front of a live audience and the series’ previously announced "Pop Diva Panel" of judges.

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

The multi-episode docuseries will reunite original Los Angeles cast members Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan and Tami Roman in the same iconic Venice beach house from 1993.

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans

Reunites New Orleans cast members David "Tokyo" Broom, Melissa Beck, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer and Kelley Wolf in "The Big Easy." The roommates are moving back in for a dramatic, nostalgic, heartfelt reunion, where they’ll get a second chance to stop being polite and start getting real.

The Real World Homecoming: New York

Nearly 30 years after the original seven strangers were picked to live together, they're moving back into the very same loft where it all started.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

The best from RuPaul's Drag Race are back to compete for $100,000 and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. In the end, there can be only one.

Kids and Family

Big Nate

Follows a precocious 11-year-old boy named Nate and his best friends as they navigate sixth grade with humor and style.

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

Picks up years after the original ended by following Timmy Turner’s cousin, Vivian "Viv" Turner, and her new stepbrother, Roy Raskin, as they navigate life in Dimmsdale with the help of their fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo.

iCarly

A continuation of the popular Nickelodeon series years later, a group of best friends creates a webcast while grappling with everyday problems and adventures.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years

A spinoff of SpongeBob SquarePants with the characters reimagined as children. SpongeBob is a kid camper who spends his summer catching jellyfish, building campfires, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck.

Rugrats

Tommy, Chuckie, and the Rugrats crew return for all-new adventures.

Star Trek: Prodigy

A motley crew of young aliens must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, searching for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered — a first in the history of the “Star Trek” franchise — but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

Star Trek: Short Treks

10 to 15 minute stand-alone short stories that allow fans to dive deeper into the key themes and characters that fit into Star Trek: Discovery and the expanding Star Trek universe.

Documentaries

76 Days

Raw and intimate, this documentary captures the struggles of patients and frontline medical professionals battling the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan.

Behind the Music

The best of the vault remastered and updated with artist interviews, a creative refresh, and reimagined visual style.

Cher and the Loneliest Elephant

A magnificent story in which the superstar Cher flies across the world during a pandemic to save Kaavan, a bull elephant from 35 years of incarceration.

Ghislaine — Partner in Crime (debuting April 7)

an all-new four-hour documentary series exploring the life of Ghislaine Maxwell, the infamous partner to Jeffrey Epstein.

For Heaven's Sake

The search for Harold Heaven, who mysteriously disappeared from his remote cabin in Ontario, Canada, in the winter of 1934.

From Cradle to Stage

A six-part unscripted series from Dave Grohl (who's directing as well as being himself) inspired by his mother and based on her book, From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars. It's dynamic personal exploration of the special relationship between successful musicians and their moms.

Never Seen Again

A docuseries told from the point of view of those left behind when a loved one vanishes without a trace.

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Celebrates one of the most iconic live concerts of the last 25 years and the special relationship between Oasis and their fans. The story is told through the eyes of the concertgoers, and features extensive and never-before-seen archival concert and backstage footage, plus interviews with the band and event organizers.

Texas 6

Follows the Greyhounds, a high school six-man football team under the direction of Coach Dewaine Lee as they attempt a three-peat for the 6-Man Football State Championship. While football remains the spine of Strawn, Texas 6 ultimately depicts the spirit of a small town and a team that shows up for one another on and off the field.

That Animal Rescue Show

The colorful and diverse world of animal rescue through the stories of the animals and the humans who love them.

The Thomas John Experience

World-renowned psychic medium Thomas John journeys across America using his ability to connect unsuspecting everyday people with those on the other side. Whether he’s behind the wheel of a rideshare in Chicago or grabbing a bite to eat in Los Angeles, Thomas’s powerful readings offer insight and closure, resulting in emotional and heartwarming reunions between the living and the dead.

News

60 Minutes Plus

60 Minutes Plus is a new program from 60 Minutes , the most successful television news broadcast in history. The show is tailored for a growing younger audience, and offers hard-hitting investigative reports, feature segments, and profiles of people in the news in short documentary-style segments. Correspondents include Enrique Acevedo, Wesley Lowery, Laurie Segall, and Seth Doane.

Inside the NFL

Covering every game, every week with trademark highlights from NFL Films, special in-depth features and spirited debate on the game’s hottest topics each week.

Paramount Plus originals - coming soon

US

48 Hours: The Lie Detector (documentary)

1883: The Bass Reeves Story (drama)

1923 (drama)

Avatar: The Last Airbender (kids & family)

Criminal Minds (drama)

Dating Naked (reality)

The Day The Music Died: American Pie (documentary)

Dora the Explorer (live action) (kids & family)

Fatal Attraction (drama)

Flashdance (drama)

Frasier (comedy)

Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies (comedy)

Ink Master (reality)

Inside Amy Schumer (comedy)

The Italian Job (drama)

Land Man (drama)

Lioness (drama)

Love Story (drama)

The Parallax View (drama)

The Real Criminal Minds (documentary)

Stories from the Beautiful Game (documentary)

Unplugged (reality)

The Weekly Show with Trevor Noah (comedy)

Yo! MTV Raps (reality)

UK

The Blue (drama)

The Box (unscripted)

The Burning Girls (drama)

Chalet Girls (unscripted)

The Ex-Wife (drama)

Fashion House (unscripted)

Flatshare (drama)

A Gentleman in Moscow (drama)

Girl, Taken (drama)

Haunted (unscripted)

LA Hairdressers (unscripted)

MH370: The Lost Flight (unscripted)

Pervert: Catching the Strip Search Caller (unscripted)

Rise of the Tech Giants (unscripted)

International originals

At Midnight (Mexico)

Bosé (Spain)

Cecilia (Mexico)

Miss Fallaci (Italy)

The Signal (France)

Simon Beckett’s Chemistry of Death (Germany)

Paramount Plus price in the US

Paramount Plus essential plan — from $4.99 monthly, or $49.99 per year

So long as you don't mind advertising, you can watch the Paramount Plus essential plan for as little as $4.99 per month.

Do note that there's a catch with the $4.99 version of Paramount Plus (as well as the ads) — it doesn't include a live stream of your local CBS affiliate .

— So long as you don't mind advertising, you can watch the Paramount Plus essential plan for as little as $4.99 per month. Do note that there's a catch with the $4.99 version of Paramount Plus (as well as the ads) — it doesn't include a live stream of your local CBS affiliate . Paramount Plus premium plan — from $9.99 monthly, or $99.99 per year

If you can't stand ads (who can, really?) and want to get rid of most of them, the premium tier runs $9.99 a month, or $99.99 a year.

If you can't stand ads (who can, really?) and want to get rid of most of them, the premium tier runs $9.99 a month, or $99.99 a year. Paramount Plus/Showtime subscription plan — from $12 monthly (with ads), $15 (no ads)

This is similar to a previous bundle option for Paramount and Showtime .

Paramount Plus price in other countries

The Paramount Plus price in other countries varies a little but is in line with the US price.

For example, in the UK the new Paramount Plus streaming service costs £6.99 a month or £69.90 annually (with a seven-day free trial available) at launch.

