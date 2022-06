MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A truck driver is dead after authorities say their truck fell off an overpass and caught fire at Beltway 8 on Monday. According to Missouri City Fire Chief M. Partida, firefighters from Houston Fire, Missouri City, and Stafford were called to Beltway 8 and US-90 Alt at around noon where a dump truck carrying concrete crashed after falling off the overpass, landing on the ground below.

MISSOURI CITY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO