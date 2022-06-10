ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Wood selected to IWLCA Senior All-Star Game

By Courtesy of Newberry College
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yRJE3_0g6oHWc300
Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — The IWLCA has announced the rosters for the 2022 Senior All-Star games for Division I, II, and III. The players selected in each Division have been divided into two teams: North and South. The Senior All-Star games were held on Tierney Field at USA Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks, Md. on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Senior Chloe Wood (Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada) capped off her brilliant career at Newberry College by garnering an invitation to play in the game, joining five other members of South Atlantic Conference institutions. The South squad will be led by Taylor Sindall, the current head coach at Frostburg State, who has strong ties with the South Atlantic Conference as she competed at Limestone University as a midfielder for four seasons.

Wood was outstanding during her senior season of play setting new career marks in points, assists and goals in the Wolves record books.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

NGU claims D-2 national title

North Greenville used two infield ground-outs, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly to build a 4-1 lead after seven innings and again received stellar work on the mound from three pitchers in downing Point Loma(CA), 5-3, Friday night to claim its first NCAA Division II World Series title. The Crusaders went 4-0 in their […]
GREENVILLE, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com

Howdy! Clemson snags another elite Lone Star State talent

Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. If you thought Clemson’s run of success on the recruiting trail was coming to an end-- you thought wrong. The Tigers reached back into Texas and secured a commitment from four-star wideout Noble Johnson‍.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
Newberry, SC
Sports
Newberry Observer

Clark appointed Newberry College’s dean of sciences & mathematics

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has named Bret A. Clark, Ph.D., as dean of sciences and mathematics. Clark has been a member of the Newberry College faculty since 1995, when he arrived as an assistant professor of biology. He served as chair of the Department of Sciences and Mathematics since 2017. During his tenure, Clark developed courses in immunology and virology, alongside his instruction in general biology and microbiology.
NEWBERRY, SC
Columbia Star

Miss Ruschky and Mr. Kirkland Exchange Vows May 13, 2022

Miss Jane Spencer Ruschky and Mr. Eric Glen Kirkland were united in marriage on May 13, 2022. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eric William Ruschky of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Julian Spencer Dixon Jr. of Lake City, South Carolina and the late Mr. and Mrs. Harold William Ruschky of Falmouth, Massachusetts.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Games#Newberry College#Limestone University#Iwlca#Division
The Post and Courier

Greenville cheesesteak shop owners bringing Philly hoagies to Overbrook

GREENVILLE — Some call them subs. Others call them grinders or heroes. But, in Philadelphia, the sandwich on a seeded roll is undoubtedly a hoagie. Andrew Fallis and Michelle Pavlakos plan to bring that Philadelphia influence to Greenville later this summer with their second local restaurant, Harry's Hoagies, in the Overbrook neighborhood east of downtown.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Prehistoric whale bones uncovered in South Carolina

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A giant prehistoric whale flipper was discovered buried under several feet of mud in Dorchester County this week. The owner of Palmetto Fossil Excursions, Schuyler Andrulat, said it was a first for her. The first time she had found a whale flipper. The bones were found at the bottom of a […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
WIS-TV

Flying Biscuit Cafe coming to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A restaurant that has been serving breakfast all day for the last 25 years is coming to Columbia. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Lemonade Day comes to Newberry

NEWBERRY — Numerous children took to the streets on Friday to sell lemonade, part of Lemonade Day through Ventrue South. Lemonade Day is a free, fun, experiential learning program that teaches youth how to start, own and operate their own business – a lemonade stand, according to venturecarolina.org/lemonadeday.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Ag and Art Tour returns this weekend

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The 2022 Ag and Art tour for Newberry County will be Saturday June 11, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 12, 1:00-5:00 p.m. Five Newberry County farms will be featured in this year’s free, self-guided tour including Bower’s Farm (279 Ringer Road, Pomaria), Hi Brau Beef Company (260 Country Club Road, Newberry), Carolina Pride Pastures (1416 S.C. 34, Pomaria), Lever Farms (5057 S.C. 34, Pomaria), (not open Sunday) and West Ridge Farms (2311 Old Dutch Road, Little Mountain).
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Beloved BBQ restaurant in Aiken catches fire

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Dispatch confirms crews were sent to 4248 Whiskey Road to battle a structure fire. Dispatch says they got the call to the address, home of Duke’s Bar-B-Que, at 4:35 p.m. Saturday. Both dispatch and the restaurant’s Facebook page indicate no one was hurt....
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Juneteenth Block Party in Blythewood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s 6th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest kicks off Friday, June 10 at Segra Park with over a week of events lined up. Saturday, June 11 the organization will host a Juneteenth Block Party in Blythewood starting at 11 a.m. The event will feature celebrities...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WMBF

Two women have “party of the century,” turn 100 and 105

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two ladies at the PruittHealth Nursing Home in east Columbia received the party of a century today as they turn 100 and 105 this year. The black and white gala kicked off at 2 p.m. on Friday and served as a joint celebration for Audrey Brown and Margaret Blakely – PruittHealth’s most senior community members.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy