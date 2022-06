Former WWE writer and current actor, Freddie Prinze Jr., has admitted he would like to work with a former WWE Superstar when his own wrestling promotion launches. Prinze Jr. has made it clear he is in the planning process of creating his own wrestling promotion, and he has enough money for “a three-year plan.” On his own “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, he admitted that there are no new match stipulation types on his mind, although he has been “tossing ideas at MJF.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO