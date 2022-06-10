ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Possible plea for murder suspect Izak Lucero

By April Hettinger
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A possible plea is in the works for a Yuma murder suspect who recently had a mistrial after a month of testimony.

Izak Lucero was supposed to have a new trial date set, but the hearing was postponed as the state works on a plea agreement.

Lucero is also now represented by a new attorney.

His trial was in March, but the judge declared a mistrial when the jury could not reach a verdict.

Lucero is being accused of shooting and killing Luis Delgadillo at the Yuma Econolodge back in 2020. He will be back in court June 30.

Yuma, AZ
