Possible plea for murder suspect Izak Lucero

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A possible plea is in the works for a Yuma murder suspect who recently had a mistrial after a month of testimony.

Izak Lucero was supposed to have a new trial date set, but the hearing was postponed as the state works on a plea agreement.

Lucero is also now represented by a new attorney.

His trial was in March, but the judge declared a mistrial when the jury could not reach a verdict.

Lucero is being accused of shooting and killing Luis Delgadillo at the Yuma Econolodge back in 2020. He will be back in court June 30.

