Editor’s note: This story first appeared on palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. The scene — repeated over and over again throughout the region — is so iconic and now so Los Angeles: Candy-colored cars glisten in the sun as they cruise slowly down busy avenues and around city parks, impossibly low to the road and then sent hopping up and down by mechanical lifters.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO