Pittsburgh, PA

Meet Peoples, Pittsburgh’s newest bank

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
WPXI PITTSBURGH SKYLINE (wpxi)

PITTSBURGH — A Scranton-based bank is the latest financial institution to enter the Pittsburgh market.

Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. has opened a temporary office at 802B Warrendale Village Drive and expects to start construction next month on its true first branch nearby, said Christopher Savena, who, as Pittsburgh market president, is leading the charge.

Peoples (NASDAQ: PFIS) isn’t waiting for the new 5,000-square-foot facility that will serve as its regional headquarters. Savena has assembled a team of six, and the initial office is operating as a full-service branch.

