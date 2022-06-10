ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone National Park changes name of Mount Doane to ‘First Peoples Mountain’

By Daily Montanan Staff
Idaho Capital Sun
 3 days ago
First Peoples Mountain (center) rises between Top Notch Peak (foreground) and Mt. Stevenson (back right) as seen from Avalanche Peak (Jacob Frank/Yellowstone National Park and the National Park Service via Flickr)

Yellowstone National Park announced Thursday that Mount Doane is now named First Peoples Mountain. The announcement follows a 15-0 vote affirming the change by the
Gustavus C. Doane

First Peoples Mountain is a 10,551-foot peak within Yellowstone National Park east of Yellowstone Lake in the southeastern portion of the park. The peak was previously named after Gustavas Doane, a key member of the Washburn-Langford-Doane expedition in 1870 prior to Yellowstone becoming America’s first national park. Research has shown that earlier in 1870, Doane led an attack, in response to the alleged murder of a white fur trader, on a band of Peigan Blackfeet. During what is now known as the Marias Massacre, at least 173 American Indians were killed, including many women, elderly tribal members and children suffering from smallpox. Doane wrote fondly about this attack and bragged about it for the rest of his life. Based on recommendations from the Rocky Mountain Tribal Council, subsequent votes within the Wyoming Board of Geographic names, and with support of the National Park Service, the new name was forwarded to the Board of Geographic Names for a vote. The name change will be reflected in The Domestic Names Geographic Names Information System in the coming days. Yellowstone conducted outreach to all
27 associated tribes during the past several months and received no opposition to the change nor concerns. Yellowstone may consider changes to other derogatory or inappropriate names in the future.

The Daily Montanan, like the Idaho Capital Sun, is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Daily Montanan maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Darrell Ehrlick for questions: info@dailymontanan.com. Follow Daily Montanan on Facebook and Twitter .

The post Yellowstone National Park changes name of Mount Doane to ‘First Peoples Mountain’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 0

#Yellowstone National Park#Mountain#Yellowstone Lake#First Peoples#Avalanche Peak#The National Park Service#The U S Board#Washburn#The Marias Massacre#American#Indians
Idaho Capital Sun

