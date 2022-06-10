Flag football team rescues driver from Florida pond

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A week after six members of Haiti's delegation for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games were reported missing, deputies are now looking for a seventh delegate. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Louis Jacques Wilguens, 25, was last seen at about 4:30 p.m....
A man in Florida was apprehended and charged with abuse of a corpse after he unknowingly supplied investigators with home surveillance video that showed him dragging the lifeless body of a woman through his house. William Redden, 51, allegedly wrapped the 38-year-old woman’s lifeless body in a sheet before dragging...
NAPLES, Fla. – An endangered Florida panther has died. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the seventeenth panther lack of life recorded this yr. The cause for lack of life wasn’t immediately recognized. Wildlife officers say the stays of the 5-month-old female panther had been...
FLORIDA –– Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said they have issued a criminal citation to the captain of a commercial fishing vessel for undersized red grouper. According to an announcement by the FWC, its officers conducted a dockside fisheries inspection on an inbound...
A Florida wildlife officer killed in a wrong-way crash in St. Lucie County on Thursday has been identified. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday morning tweeted his condolences to the family of fallen Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission senior investigator Kyle Patterson. DeSantis said Patterson "will be remembered for his...
The Florida Highway Patrol says a 5-year-old was among four people killed in a horrific crash early Wednesday morning. Officers say the fatal wreck happened on County Road 561 near Florida Boys Ranch Road just after midnight. Only one vehicle was involved in the accident.
Alligator Attack Florida Man on Smoke BreakSCDN Archives. by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Correspondent. A Florida man originally thought a dog bit him while he was enjoying a smoke break, but his attacker turned out to be a 7-foot-long alligator.
The Girl Scouts in Florida have no idea what danger they’re in. “June is Pride Month and that means more than just a rainbow,” the Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida Facebook page announced. “It’s a celebration of the history, culture, and contributions of LGBTQIA+ people and their communities.”
Discover Florida Channel (Website) is looking for local homeowners to apply for their chance to win a free yard makeover that will be featured on Season 3 of “Flip My Florida Yard.”. “My Florida Yard” (Instagram | Website) focuses on spreading the gospel of Florida-friendly yards that contribute to...
Police busted a Florida woman for running an illegal hospital from the Extended Stay America at 8655 Northwest 21st Terrace. Incredibly, they say Jocelyn Ramos-Rivera decided to open up a post-surgical recovery facility at the hotel. The illegal facility catered to patients recovering from plastic surgery.
EDGEWATER, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) — A child who went lacking after her mother and father have been killed in Texas greater than 40 years in the past was found alive and effectively this week, and has now reconnected with family members in Florida. Holly Marie Clouse’s mother and father vanished...
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her elderly fiancé and living with his body. The Associated Press says Tabitha Zeldia Wood, 45, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing her fiance, Leroy Frankin Kramer Jr., 82, and living with his body for two months.
A storm doesn't have to be a hurricane to be dangerous. Counties have designated evacuation zones based on a lettering system. It's important to know if your home has impact windows. Long-time residents of the Sunshine State know the drill come hurricane season: Keep your gas tank full, your pantry...
The Powerball jackpot for June 11, 2022, is $229 million, and here are the winning numbers from Saturday night’s drawing. First Five: 18-20-26-53-69 Powerball: 05 Power Play: 2x Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot was worth $229 million, with a cash-value option worth $132.3 million. The total
MARLOW, Okla. — A grand jury has indicted an Oklahoma band director on federal rape charges. William Daniel, a former teacher at Marlow High School, is accused of inappropriately touching a student. Federal court documents say the incidents happened between February and May. A grand jury indicted Daniel on...
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average wage for American nurses is $82,750 per year. In the state of Florida, that average drops to around $72,000. However, nurses in some Florida cities are paid significantly lower than the state average of $72,000, according to a new survey.
Mount Dora, Florida is a charming lakeside town just 30 minutes northwest of Orlando. While much of the town is geared toward an older audience, there are plenty of things to do for kids and families as well. With historic buildings and gorgeous lake views, the walkable downtown area is what attracts most visitors to Mount Dora. There are also lots of outdoor activities to enjoy around town.
Comments / 0