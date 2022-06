Anthony Ray Hinton served nearly 30 years on death row in Alabama for crimes he says he didn't commit, before being exonerated in 2015. His book "The Sun Does Shine" was a best-seller, and has now been adapted for young readers. Hinton joins “CBS Mornings'' to discuss his life since being released from prison, and what lessons he hopes young people learn from his story.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO