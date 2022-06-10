Pierce Middle School in Milton, Massachusetts, placed on lockdown after teacher finds bullets in bathrooms

LAW enforcement officials swept through a middle school after multiple unspent 9mm rounds were found in several bathrooms.

Officials at Pierce Middle School in Milton, Massachusetts, quickly issued lockdown orders on Friday morning as police conducted a full search of the entire building.

Pierce Middle School in Milton, Massachusetts, was placed on lockdown after an unspent bullet was found in a bathroom sink Credit: Google Maps

A teacher made the horrifying discovery in a second-floor bathroom Credit: WCVB

Law enforcement officials swept through the entire school and uncovered two additional bullets in two separate bathrooms Credit: WCVB

According to Milton Public School Superintendent James F Jette, the lockdown was ordered after a teacher initially discovered a bullet in the sink of a second-floor bathroom.

School officials quickly altered Milton police, who conducted a clean sweep of the building with the help of ballistic K-9s from the Boston and Quincy Police.

The lockdown extended to four hours after two additional bullets were found in two separate bathrooms.

"After a thorough sweep of the Pierce Middle School, the lockdown was transitioned to a stay-in-place and we were able to deliver lunch to students and they were able to move about in their classrooms," Jette said.

Despite the harrowing discovery, no weapons were uncovered.

"With the recent events that have occurred around the country, I fully understand that situations like this evoke considerable anxiety and fear along with the need to know exact details," Jette added.

"Our number one priority is the safety and security of our students and staff in the building."

The Milton Police Department assured parents and guardians at the time of the lockdown that there was no active threat to the school.

SCHOOL SCARE

The latest lockdown comes after a man was killed following a shooting outside an elementary school in Alabama.

Police say Robert Tyler White, 32, tried to get into Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden on Thursday, leaving parents fearing for their kids' safety.

Cops revealed that a bypasser called officers after reportedly spotting White trying to get into the school, ABC 33/40 reports.

Officials said they received reports of a suspicious person at the school "trying to get into vehicles and into buildings."

Gadsden City School Superintendent Tony Reddick told Alabama.com the person “aggressively” tried to open several doorways.

The school was plunged into lockdown amid reports of a potential intruder.

A local police officer working as a school resource official got into an altercation with White as the prep tried to take an officer’s gun before being killed following a shootout.

Police have not revealed if White was armed.

The school resource officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

There were 34 kids inside the school building at the time of the incident.